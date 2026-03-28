Nepal ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over last year's Gen Z protests, day after Balen Shah takes oath

Kathmandu:

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Saturday arrested over his alleged rolein last year's deadly Gen Z protests - a day after Balendra Shah took oath as the new premier. Oli was taken into custody from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, by the Nepal police. Along with Oli, his former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was also arrested by police.

Oli arrested in connection with culpable homicide-related case

According to the Kathmandu Post, "he has been arrested in connection with a culpable homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the September Gen Z protests." Kathmandu Valley police spokesman Om Adhikari said that these two people were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law.

Arrests made based on recommendations of inquiry commission

This action was taken based on the recommendations of an inquiry commission established to investigate the deaths of students caused by police gunfire during the "Gen-Z" protests—a report in which both of these leaders were held responsible.



The decision to implement the inquiry commission's report was taken during the very first cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Balen Shah. These arrests were carried out on the basis of that decision.



Although the inquiry commission's report also raised questions regarding the conduct of certain officers within the Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force, and the Army, no direct action has been taken against the security forces at this time.

Here's what Nepal govt said on Oli's arrest

Soon after Oli's arrest, the newly-appointed Minister of Home Affairs, Sudan Gurung, said a "promise is a promise" and that "no one is above the law".

"We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and outgoing Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak under control. This is not revenge against anyone; it is just the beginning of justice. I believe that now the country will take a new direction," he wrote in a post on X.

What happened in last year's Gen Z protest in Nepal

In the last year’s Gen Z protest, at least 77 people were killed and several others were injured on September 8 and 9, which began over a brief social media ban, but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship. At least 19 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests.

The protest spread nationwide the next day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the government's collapse.

In the meantime, a Nepal government-backed report into the deadly uprising has recommended the prosecution of then-PM KP Sharma Oli and other officials. The report also stated that it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but said that "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives".