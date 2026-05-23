Twisha Sharma death case: Police seek 7-day remand for Samarth, 2nd autopsy to be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal:

In the ongoing investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, Bhopal Police held a detailed press conference outlining the next steps in the case. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh has been taken into custody and police will seek a seven-day remand for further questioning.

Addressing reporters, the Police Commissioner said Samarth Singh would first undergo a medical examination before being produced before the court. He said police plan to seek seven days of custody to interrogate him in detail regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death.

According to police, Samarth Singh had reached a court in Jabalpur intending to surrender, but before the process could move ahead, the Bhopal Police team with help from Jabalpur Police took him into custody.

Police also warned that action could be taken against anyone found to have helped or sheltered him while he was allegedly untraceable for several days after the incident.

Second postmortem to be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the second autopsy will be carried out at AIIMS Bhopal by a medical team coming from AIIMS Delhi. The development comes after Twisha’s family raised concerns over the first postmortem report and alleged irregularities in the initial investigation.

The Commissioner also addressed the controversy surrounding Twisha’s height mentioned in the earlier report, calling it an “insignificant issue” in the broader investigation.

Police say notices sent to mother-in-law

The Commissioner further revealed that police are trying to question Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and have already sent her three notices. However, Giribala Singh claimed that police had not personally approached her to record her statement and said she was willing to cooperate with investigators.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has already issued notices regarding the anticipatory bail granted to her earlier by a lower court.

Family demands justice

Twisha Sharma’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, dowry pressure and abetment. They had earlier approached the High Court demanding an independent investigation and a second postmortem. As public attention around the case continues to grow, the Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma case: Post-mortem confirms death by hanging, blunt force injuries found on body