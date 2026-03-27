'You have to love this role': PBKS star Shashank Singh on how he performs the tough finishing job in IPL

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings star batter Shashank Singh opened up on how he has found the finishing job like a home to him. Doing one of the toughest jobs of finishing matches in IPL, Shashank spoke on his preparations before a game and the support that he gets from the PBKS management.

The fearless prodigy Shashank has been a star in the past two years for PBKS, having struck 354 and 350 runs in the past two seasons with a strike rate of over 150 both times. He has helped PBKS win several matches with his strong finishing touches.

From batting in the top and middle order, Shashank has transformed into a finisher. He spoke about how he prepares for the role. "The most important thing for this role is to love it," Shashank said while speaking on JioStar Press Room in a response to a query from IndiaTV. "I get to bat only for a handful of time and only for a handful of balls in this role in a match, but you have to start loving this role. I was a top-order batter, used to bat at No.4 and 5. But when I went to SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad), I learnt the importance of this role and began loving it," he added.

Punjab Kings backed me in this role, Ponting guides me: Shashank

The right-handed batter stated that the PBKS management has backed him in this role since he came here in 2024, highlighting that this is a high-risk job where the team understands the importance of doing this work. "Backing is very important. Not many people know that I was dismissed for a duck on my first outing with PBKS (in 2024). But they have backed me, knowing that this job is a high-risk one," Shashank said.

Shashank then revealed how head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Brad Haddin and the rest of the support staff helped him in preparing for finishing matches. "Ricky sir (Ricky Ponting), Brad sir (Brad Haddin) and others have a big role in helping me. They keep guiding me on how to play what bowlers in an upcoming match and what shots can be more rewarding. We have a detailed discussion on this," he said.

How does Shashank prepare for this role in the nets?

The PBKS batter dived through how he prepares in the nets for his role, highlighting that he simulates match conditions of what he would face in a game. “I have this simulation in the nets before a match, in which I prepare for what I would face in the game. Knowing that my role will most likely be limited to the final 15-18 balls, I bat for a shorter duration and try to make the maximum impact in it. The death bowlers will come to bowl, we practice with the old ball, which has the reverse swing, similar to what happens in the final few overs of a match. So, as the preparation is right, the confidence is high of doing the job in the match,” Shashank detailed.

Shashank on his manifestation for IPL 2026

The PBKS star then revealed his manifestation in this IPL season, stating that his team will win the IPL. "I know that on May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup. It’s not just a feeling, I know this. This will happen. It’s the self-belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone," he said.

"We will take it match by match because the ultimate aim is to get a trophy. If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressure on us. So our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against GT, then against CSK and KKR,” he added. “To play the final and win is the ultimate goal. But we have to focus on every match, rectify our mistakes, which will be easier. We are very motivated and excited that we are the same group. We are better prepared than last year," he further said.

PBKS will open their IPL 2026 campaign against the 2022 champions, the Gujarat Titans, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on March 31.