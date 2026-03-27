Kaattaan X Review: Did Vijay Sethupathi's crime drama series impress the internet audience? Find out

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated crime drama series starring Vijay Sethupathi, Kaattaan X, is now streaming on the JioHotstar platform. Created by M Manikandan, the series also features Milind Suman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar in key roles.

The Tamil drama series premiered on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026, and consists of 10 episodes. Those who have binge-watched the series have shared their views on the series and shared posts on platform X (formerly Twitter). Let's take a look at what social media users are saying about Kaattaan.

Kaattaan X review

Vijay Sethupathi's Muthu Alias Kaattaan is receiving mixed reactions from internet users. Some praised Vijay's performance but called the series’ plotline slow. One user specifically appreciated the concept and casting of Kaattaan X, highlighting the performances of Vijay Sethupathi, Muthukumar, and Vadivel Kodangi, and also complimented the background music.

However, he pointed out some flaws, such as the slow narration, and mentioned that he expected more from Vijay Sethupathi and M. Manikandan. Another X user described the series as "slow-burning," writing, "Muthu Alias Kaattaan is a slow-burning but rewarding mystery." Check X reactions below:

One user called the series a "disappointment." He mentioned that many episodes lagged and felt it could have been better.

What is the story of Muthu alias Kaattaan?

According to details on JioHotstar, Muthu Alias Kaattaan is an investigative crime drama about a man who becomes a legend, a monster, or a miracle, depending on the storyteller.

Watch Kaattaan trailer below:

Kaattaan: In how many languages can you stream Vijay Sethupathi's series?

The series, Muthu alias Kaattaan is available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Vijay Sethupathi's work front

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Hindi comedy drama Gandhi Talks, written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the second season of Shahid Kapoor's series' Farzi, titled Farzi 2.

Also Read: OTT releases of the week [March 26-29]: BTS The Return, O Romeo, Kaattaan and others