OTT releases of the week [March 26-29]: BTS The Return, O Romeo, Kaattaan and others

New Delhi:

The final week of March is set to be quite entertaining for OTT enthusiasts. In fact, from March 26 to March 29, a host of films and series spanning various genres are scheduled to be released across digital platforms. Featuring intriguing storylines, historical dramas, and action-packed adventures, viewers will be able to enjoy this fresh lineup on streaming services from the comfort of their own homes.

Let's take a look at the complete list of all the new films and series releasing in the last week of March so you can add them to your watchlist.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Created by Haley Z. Boston, this is an American horror miniseries. Its story revolves around Rachel (Camila Morrone) and her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco). For Rachel, her dream wedding turns into a nightmare after she moves into her fiancé's family mansion. What happens there? To uncover this mystery, you can stream the show on Netflix starting March 26.

Detective Hole

This series tells the story of Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann), a highly capable, yet deeply troubled and self-destructive homicide detective based in Oslo. While attempting to salvage his career, he battles alcohol addiction, depression, and his own inner demons. It is available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix starting March 26, 2026.

O Romeo OTT release date

In this romantic thriller by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor stars in the role of Ustara, while Tripti Dimri plays the character of Afsha. The film's narrative revolves around a woman who seeks the assistance of an underworld gangster to exact revenge on a powerful don, Jalal, a decision that triggers a dangerous turf war within the underworld. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary, all playing pivotal roles.

This film is set to release on the OTT platform Prime Video on March 27. Initially, the film will be available for rent; it will subsequently become available for free streaming at a later date.

Kaattaan OTT release

Directed by M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, this Tamil rural action-thriller web series features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The series centers on a mysterious figure, a man whom the villagers perceive variously as a legend, a monster, and a miracle. The cast also includes Milind Soman, Muthu, and several other actors. You can stream this series on Jio Hotstar starting March 27.

BTS: The Return

This is a documentary film that chronicles the story of the reunion of the world-renowned K-pop group, BTS. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film focuses on the group's seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It is available for streaming on Netflix starting March 27.

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