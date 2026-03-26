Harry Potter Series first promo out: Dominic McLaughlin impresses as the new wizard; internet lauds him

New Delhi:

HBO Max has officially released the first look at one of its most anticipated projects, a fresh television series adaptation of Harry Potter. The series, directed by Mark Mylod, introduces a completely new cast to bring the familiar world back to screen. For fans, the excitement is less about nostalgia and more about how this version chooses to retell a story they already know.

Last year, the makers confirmed the actors playing the central trio. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley will be portrayed by new faces, marking a clear shift from the original films. Alongside them, several key characters have also been cast, expanding the world that the series plans to build over time. On March 25, the makers unveiled the first look promo from the series. Alternatively, the show will also release on JioHotstar.

Harry Potter series teaser out now

A day after sharing the first-ever poster from the Harry Potter series featuring Dominic McLaughlin, the makers have now released a power-packed first video.

For those who missed the first photo of Dominic as Harry Potter from the snowy grounds of Hogwarts, take a look here:

Harry Potter series: Release details and what we know so far

The exact release date of the Harry Potter series is still under wraps. While the show was initially expected in 2026, there has been no formal confirmation yet. However, the series is likely to land in 2027. In July, the makers shared the first image from the set, featuring 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter, holding a clapboard. The caption read, “First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production.”

Harry Potter series: Cast and production team

The casting announcements have offered a clearer look at the direction of the series. Dominic McLaughlin steps in as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The extended cast includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

Other roles include Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby take on the roles of Petunia and Vernon Dursley, while Bertie Carvel plays Cornelius Fudge. The Hogwarts faculty sees John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Luke Thallon appears as Quirinus Quirrell, with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

On the production side, the series is written by Francesca Gardiner, Laura Neal, and Martha Hillier, with cinematography handled by Adriano Goldman. As the project moves forward, attention remains on how this new adaptation shapes its identity while revisiting a world that already carries strong expectations.

Also read: Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max: Cast, characters, and what we know so far