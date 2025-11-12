Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max: Cast, characters, and what we know so far

One of the most anticipated television adaptations of Harry Potter has been announced by HBO Max, and fans couldn't be more excited for the show to air. Directed by Mark Mylod, the series will feature a new star cast portraying the iconic characters.
Earlier this year, the makers revealed the actors cast as the lead trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. They also announced actors for other key roles, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and more. Read on to learn more about the series.
Harry Potter TV series release details
The release date for the Harry Potter television series has not yet been confirmed, though it was initially scheduled for 2026. Notably, the makers unveiled the first image from the sets of the Harry Potter web series in July this year. The picture featured 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin dressed as Harry Potter, holding a clapperboard. The post was captioned: "First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production.
Harry Potter TV series cast
So far, HBO Max has unveiled several important cast members for the series. Here's who will play which character:
- Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
- Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger
- Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley
- Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley
- Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy
- Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy
- Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan
- Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil
- Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown
- Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
- Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley
- Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge
- John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
- Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
- Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
- Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
- Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell
- Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
Harry Potter TV series: Production details
For the unversed, HBO's Original Harry Potter web series is written by Francesca Gardiner, Laura Neal and Martha Hillier. Whereas the cinematography for the show is done by Adriano Goldman.
