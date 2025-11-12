Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max: Cast, characters, and what we know so far The wizarding world returns to screens with HBO Max’s Harry Potter series, directed by Mark Mylod. With a brand-new cast and first glimpses from the set, fans are already buzzing about who’s stepping into the iconic roles.

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated television adaptations of Harry Potter has been announced by HBO Max, and fans couldn't be more excited for the show to air. Directed by Mark Mylod, the series will feature a new star cast portraying the iconic characters.

Earlier this year, the makers revealed the actors cast as the lead trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. They also announced actors for other key roles, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and more. Read on to learn more about the series.

Harry Potter TV series release details

The release date for the Harry Potter television series has not yet been confirmed, though it was initially scheduled for 2026. Notably, the makers unveiled the first image from the sets of the Harry Potter web series in July this year. The picture featured 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin dressed as Harry Potter, holding a clapperboard. The post was captioned: "First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production.

Harry Potter TV series cast

So far, HBO Max has unveiled several important cast members for the series. Here's who will play which character:

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Harry Potter TV series: Production details

For the unversed, HBO's Original Harry Potter web series is written by Francesca Gardiner, Laura Neal and Martha Hillier. Whereas the cinematography for the show is done by Adriano Goldman.

