HBO series Harry Potter: Makers share first look as production kicks off, know release date

On Monday, producers unveiled the first image of 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin dressed as Harry Potter and confirmed several new cast members. Although a film adaptation of JK Rowling's novel series already exists, HBO is currently working on a TV series based on the books, which is anticipated to take 10 years to finish. Anton Lesser has been cast as Garrick Ollivander, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom. In 2027, the first series will premiere.

Dominic will be seen in the role of Harry Potter

Dominic McLaughlin will now be seen playing the role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Staunton will become Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will play the role of Ron Weasley. These three young actors are now all set to spread the same magic. Till now, fans are used to seeing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in all three characters.

All three actors were selected from 30,000 auditions

It is being said that more than 30,000 auditions were held for these lead roles, out of which these three talents have been selected. This casting process was led by Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockman and the show is in the hands of showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod.

While McLaughlin has previously appeared in Sky TV's series called Grow, Stanton played the lead role in 'Matilda: The Musical' in the West End theatre. This will be the first big project for Alastair Stout, which can prove to be a milestone in his career. Interestingly, JK Rowling is very happy with the arrival of these three child actors. Commenting on a post about the casting of these three, JK Rowling wrote, 'All three are very brilliant. I am very happy.'

Other cast members

This new series is also full of veteran actors. John Lithgow will play the role of Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer will become Professor McGonagall. Also, Papa Esidou will be seen in the role of Snape and Nick Frost will be seen as Hagrid. Apart from this, actors like Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will also be a part of this magical journey.

JK Rowling is associated with this project as an executive producer and she has made it clear that this series will do justice to her books. It is believed that this show will once again bring alive the world of 'Harry Potter' for the new generation.

