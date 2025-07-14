Scarlett Johansson beats Brad Pitt’s F1, Jurassic Park: Rebirth becomes second biggest Hollywood hit Currently, Jurassic Park: Rebirth ranks second among all Hollywood releases in India in 2025, just behind the year’s champion, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

New Delhi:

With Jurassic Park: Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have made a triumphant return to box office supremacy, as the film has officially become the second-highest-grossing Hollywood production in India for 2025. In merely 10 days, the sci-fi adventure epic has collected an astonishing Rs 73 crore, surpassing Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-fueled racing drama F1, which has garnered Rs 69.75 crore after 17 days.

Jurassic Park: Rebirth's box office collection

With an impressive first-day collection of Rs 9.25 crore, Jurassic Park: Rebirth had a booming debut on Friday. The film's earnings rose over the weekend, reaching Rs 13.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.25 crore on Sunday. The film established the groundwork for a sustained and vigorous performance with a total of Rs 55 crore in week one, aided by strong results across its Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

F1 and Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning's collection

F1, by contrast, began more slowly with a day-one figure of Rs 5.5 crore and depended on a gradual accumulation over several weekends. Even though F1 had solid collections on Saturday and Sunday during its second and third weeks, it was ultimately surpassed by the unstoppable force of the dinosaur franchise. The film has earned Rs 69.75 crore in India. With this, currently, Jurassic Park: Rebirth ranks second among all Hollywood releases in India in 2025, just behind the year’s champion, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, as the film earned Rs 103 crore.

More deets about Jurassic Park: Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is running in India because the fan base of this franchise already exists. Viewers have been watching the films of this franchise for many years. The craze of seeing the world of dinosaurs always remains among the fans. The film has big Hollywood actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles. The film has excellent VFX, which makes the film fun. It is directed by Gareth Edwards.

