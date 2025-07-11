Superman X review: Know what social media users have to say about James Gunn's superhero adventure Read what netizens are saying about James Gunn's directorial 'Superman'. The superhero action adventure film features David Corenswet, Alan Tudyk and Grace Chan in the lead roles.

The most anticipated superhero action adventure film, 'Superman', directed by James Gunn, hit the Indian theatres on Friday, July 11, 2025. The film features David Corenswet, Alan Tudyk, Grace Chan, Angela Sarafyan, Michael Rooker, Sara Sampaio, and others in pivotal roles. Social media users who have watched the film are taking to their X profiles to share their reactions. Let's see what netizens have to say about 'Superman'.

Superman X reactions

The action-adventure film has been receiving a good response from the viewers so far. Taking to the social media handle X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Superman was sooooo gooood!!!! I cried waaaaay more than I expected (zero expectations) and the fight choreography was hecka hype!"

Another user wrote, "I’m dying to see #Superman again on Saturday at my party with tons of friends. Like I’m so giddy about how good this was."

While some users pointed out some flaws in the film, calling it a fine superhero movie. One user commented, "The movie itself is fine as a superhero movie, it has good moments and bad moments. Mr Terrific is the best character in the movie and the best actor. Krypto is overdone and sometimes the movie tries too hard to be funny. Overall it is "mid", like a Thor Darkworld. So I give it a 6/10."

He also added, "As a Superman movie it does not work for me. This simply is not Superman. He gets his ass kicked all the time, he is never in control of the situation or himself, his parents are evil, his adopted parents are retarded,... this is not Superman. As a Superman movie I give it a 3/10 only for effort. Solely as a Superman Movie: Superman Returns and Man of Steel are better Superman movies."

For the unversed, the film is written by James Gunn, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran under the banners of DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company.

