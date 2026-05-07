Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Nishant among 32 leaders to be sworn in shortly; Amit Shah arrives in Patna
 Live now

Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Nishant among 32 leaders to be sworn in shortly; Amit Shah arrives in Patna

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: The cabinet expansion in Bihar is likely to place around noon on Thursday. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar president Nitin Nabin will attend the swearing in ceremony of the new ministers.

Nishant Kumar meets Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar cabinet expansion.
Nishant Kumar meets Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar cabinet expansion. Image Source : Reporter
Patna:

The cabinet expansion in Bihar will take place on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders. The cabinet expansion is crucial, as former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant will be joining the government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The entry of Nishant into politics, who is an engineering graduate, after Nitish Kumar decided to quit from the position of chief minister in Bihar to become a member of the Rajya Sabha. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that it was the wish of Janata Dal United (JDU) leaders and workers to see Nishant in the government, but he had initially refused to accept any post, wishing to earn his spurs as a party worker.

Meanwhile, several JDU leaders have received a call before the cabinet expansion takes place in Bihar. The expanded cabinet will also include representatives of Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

Live updates :Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Amit Shah arrives in Patna

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Patna for the cabinet expansion in Bihar, which is scheduled to be held shortly.

  • 11:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    6 new faces from BJP

    There will be six new faces from the BJP in the Bihar cabinet. They are Nitish Mishra, Mithilesh Tiwari, Kedar Gupta, Kumar Shailendra, Ramchandra Prasad and Nandkishore Ram.

  • 11:34 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    7 new ministers from JDU

    The cabinet expansion in Bihar will include seven new faces from the Janata Dal United (JDU). They are Sheila Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Bulo Mandal, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat, Nishant Kumar and Shweta Gupta. Meanwhile, six other faces from the previous cabinet have been retained.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nishant Kumar meets Nitish Kumar

    Before the swearing in ceremony, JDU leader Nishant Kumar has met Nitish Kumar in Patna. Nishant, along with 12 other JDU leaders, will be sworn in as ministers on Thursday.

    India Tv - Nishant Kumar meets Nitish Kumar.
    (Image Source : REPORTER)Nishant Kumar meets Nitish Kumar.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LJP(RV) MP extends wishes to Nishant Kumar

    LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary has extended her wishes to Nishant Kumar, the son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, before the expansion of cabinet in Bihar. "Wishing all the best to those who will join the cabinet, and hoping that they will have an important role in building a Bihar of the dreams of the youth," she told news agency ANI.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to become minister today

    Bihar is all set to witness a significant political development with the expansion of the state cabinet on May 7. Preparations are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan for possible induction of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, into the Cabinet. Click here to read more.

  • 10:51 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nityanand Rai arrives at Maurya Hotel in Patna

    Union MoS Nityanand Rai has arrived at the Maurya Hotel in Patna for the cabinet expansion in Bihar. He has called this a historic moment.

    “The expansion of the NDA government cabinet in Bihar is going to take place. On this occasion, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respected Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, respected Home Minister Amit Shah, respected national president, and all senior NDA leaders are arriving here at the historic Gandhi Maidan. This is a historic moment," he told reporters. 

  • 10:41 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    32 ministers to be sworn in as ministers today

    As many as 32 ministers - 15 from BJP, 13 from JDU, 2 from LJP(RV), and one each from HAM(S) and RLM - will be sworn in on Thursday.

    BJP: 

    1. Vijay Kumar Sinha
    2. Dilip Jaiswal
    3. Ram Kripal Yadav
    4. Nitish Mishra
    5. Mithilesh Tiwari
    6. Kedar Gupta
    7. Rama Nishad
    8. Pramod Chandravanshi
    9. Lakhendra Paswan
    10. Sanjay Tiger
    11. Engg. Kumar Shailendra
    12. Ramchandra Prasad
    13. Nandkishore Ram
    14. Shreyasi Singh
    15. Arun Shankar Prasad

    JDU:

    1. Shravan Kumar
    2. Ashok Choudhary
    3. Lesi Singh
    4. Madan Sahni
    5. Jama Khan
    6. Sunil Kumar
    7. Sheila Mandal
    8. Ratnesh Sada
    9. Bulo Mandal
    10. Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
    11. Damodar Rawat
    12. Nishant Kumar
    13. Sweta Gupta

    LJP(RV): 

    1. Sanjay Paswan
    2. Sanjay Singh

    HAM(S): 

    1. Santosh Suman

    RLM:

    1. Deepak Prakash
  • 10:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to hold roadshow

    Before the expansion of the cabinet in Bihar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Patna. He, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, will attend the swearing in ceremony of the new ministers.

  • 10:18 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Expansion with experienced and educated leadership': JDU leader

    JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan has said that cabinet expansion in Bihar is taking place with experienced and educated leadership. He said the NDA received a massive mandate in the 2025 Bihar elections, adding that the bloc is fulfilling aspirations of the people.

    "With the swearing-in of this government, the Council of Ministers will begin working to deliver on the promises made to the people and to carry forward the achievements, legacy, and the remarkable 20-year journey of the then Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president, Nitish Kumar,” he told news agency PTI.

  • 10:11 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Upendra Kushwaha wishes Nishant Kumar ahead of cabinet expansion

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha has extended his wishes to Nishant Kumar ahead of the cabinet expansion in Bihar, calling his induction a good decision by the JDU and Nitish Kumar. 

    "This is a natural process when a new CM comes to power. The whole of Bihar was awaiting this. Be it the Central government under PM Modi or the Bihar government under Samrat Choudhary, both governments are committed to the development of Bihar," he told reporters.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Preparations underway in Patna for cabinet expansion

    Preparations are underway in Bihar's Patna for a cabinet expansion of the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders will be present at this event.

  • 10:06 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    13 JDU leaders to take oath today

    According to sources, JDU leaders Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat, Bulo Mandal, Sunil Kumar, Sheila Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Jama Khan, and Ashok Choudhary are likely to be inducted in the Bihar cabinet.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are likely to become ministers from BJP?

    According to sources, BJP leaders Ram Kripal Yadav, Kedar Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Mithilesh Tiwari, Rama Nishad, Vijay Sinha, Pramod Chandravanshi, Lakhendra Paswan, Sanjay Tiger, Shreyasi Singh, Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Nandkishore Ram, Ram Chandra Prasad and Arun Shankar Prasad are likely to be inducted in the Bihar cabinet.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who all can join govt?

    According to news agency PTI, JDU leaders such as Ashok Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar, and Leshi Singh - who were ministers in the Nitish Kumar government formed after the assembly polls held in November last year - are likely to be inducted in the Bihar cabinet.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nishant was reluctant in joining govt earlier

    Nishant Kumar had joined the JDU earlier but he was reluctant in joining the government earlier, as he wanted to earn his spurs as a party worker before accepting a post.

    "Ever since he had joined the party, it has been the wish of cadres that Nishant join the government. He could have been appointed as a deputy chief minister last month, but he was hesitant. Finally, he has agreed," news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Santosh Suman receives call

    Union Minister and HAM(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman has also received a call and will be inducted in the Bihar cabinet.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Upendra Kushwaha's son receives call

    RLM supremo Upendra Kushwaha's son Deepak Prakash will also be inducted in the Bihar cabinet on Thursday.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LJP(RV) leaders receive call

    LJP(RV) leaders, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Paswan, will likely be inducted in the Bihar cabinet after the expansion on Thursday.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to attend

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely attend the cabinet expansion in Bihar. Along with him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will also be present.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bihar Cabinet expansion today

    The cabinet expansion in Bihar will take place today. The cabinet expansion is crucial as former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant will be joining the state government. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Cabinet Bihar Cabinet Expansion Nitish Kumar Nishant Kumar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\