Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Nishant among 32 leaders to be sworn in shortly; Amit Shah arrives in Patna

Patna:

The cabinet expansion in Bihar will take place on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders. The cabinet expansion is crucial, as former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant will be joining the government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The entry of Nishant into politics, who is an engineering graduate, after Nitish Kumar decided to quit from the position of chief minister in Bihar to become a member of the Rajya Sabha. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that it was the wish of Janata Dal United (JDU) leaders and workers to see Nishant in the government, but he had initially refused to accept any post, wishing to earn his spurs as a party worker.

Meanwhile, several JDU leaders have received a call before the cabinet expansion takes place in Bihar. The expanded cabinet will also include representatives of Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).