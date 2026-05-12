CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops near religious places, schools across Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (May 12) ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks.

CM Vijay orders strict measures for women's safety

Earlier on Monday, Vijay had issued a decisive directive to establish the "Singa Pen Sirappu Anti-Drug Force" dedicated to ensuring the safety of women across the state. He said that the new unit will guarantee swift action on complaints related to women’s safety. Following his order, the state police department has formally created the force.

Fulfilling a key promise from the Chief Minister's election manifesto, the newly formed unit has been assigned several crucial responsibilities. These include protecting women and youth from falling into the drug network and taking strict action against the drug mafia.

The force will also work in an integrated and statewide manner to prevent sexual crimes against women.

A significant feature of this unit is the inclusion of a large number of women police personnel who have been given special powers to take tough action against offenders. The force has also been tasked with conducting awareness programmes in schools, colleges and public spaces to promote understanding and vigilance regarding women’s safety.

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