Suvendu govt to launch 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, provide free travel to women from June

Kolkata:

Days after taking oath as West Bengal CM, Suvendu Adhikari has directed officials to take steps to ensure that his government introduces the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme and provides free travel for women in state-run buses from next month, sources at the state secretariat told PTI.

Know all about 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme

'Annapurna Bhandar' was a key promise mentioned in the BJP's poll manifesto to provide women beneficiaries with a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. However, the eligibility criteria and implementation guidelines of the schemes are yet to be finalised. Several decisions were taken during a series of meetings chaired by Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna, sources said.

Free bus travel for women

Free bus travel for women on all state-run transport vehicles was also among the pledges of the saffron party. The chief minister also directed officials to take steps to roll out the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which was not implemented by the previous TMC government, from June.

Officials said it remains unclear whether all residents would be covered or if the benefits would be linked to family income and other criteria. According to sources, Adhikari made it clear during the meetings that no existing social welfare scheme in the state would be discontinued.

"Whether a scheme was introduced 30 years ago or 10 years ago, no social welfare project currently in operation will be stopped by this government," Adhikari told officials, sources said.

Suvendu to crack down on illegal mining, cattle smuggling

In another development, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday directed the authorities concerned to crack down on alleged syndicate operations, illegal sand and coal mining, and cattle smuggling across the state, an official at the state secretariat said.

In a meeting, Adhikari stressed the need for stricter monitoring of illegal activities and asked authorities to ensure that governance remains free from political vendetta. He also instructed police officers to dismantle the alleged "syndicate raj" operating in different areas and ordered immediate action against illegal sand mining and coal extraction.

The chief minister gave special instructions to the officials in Birbhum, asking the administration to maintain close vigilance in the district, the official said. "He (Adhikari) also directed officials to verify beneficiaries under the 100-day rural employment scheme and identify cases where people may have allegedly withdrawn money using fraudulent job cards without working," the official said.

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