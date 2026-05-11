Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders strict measures for women's safety, forms 'Singa Pen Sirappu Force'

New Delhi:

A day after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay issued a decisive directive to establish the "Singa Pen Sirappu Anti-Drug Force" dedicated to ensuring the safety of women across the state. He said that the new unit will guarantee swift action on complaints related to women’s safety. Following his order, the state police department has formally created the force.

Fulfilling a key promise from the Chief Minister's election manifesto, the newly formed unit has been assigned several crucial responsibilities. These include:

Protecting women and youth from falling into the drug network and taking strict action against drug mafias. The force will also work in an integrated and statewide manner to prevent sexual crimes against women. A significant feature of this unit is the inclusion of a large number of women police personnel who have been given special powers to take tough action against offenders. The force has also been tasked with conducting awareness programmes in schools, colleges and public spaces to promote understanding and vigilance regarding women’s safety.

Statewide deployment to curb crimes

CM Vijay has instructed that the force must be set up in every district to eliminate crimes against women from the grassroots. The Director General of Police has started the formal procedures after receiving government approval. In Tamil, the word Singapen means lioness and Sirumbu means ant. The name symbolises that even though the force may appear small, its strength and impact will be formidable.

Immediately after assuming office on Sunday, Vijay made three announcements towards implementing his poll promises, with the first one being on providing 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers for every bill, but with a rider. Only those who consume up to 500 units during a two-month billing cycle can avail this concession. He also announced the setting up of anti-narcotic task force units --65 units-- across the state for tough action against drugs.

Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

The Chief Minister was the first to take oath as an MLA and nine ministers including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna later took the oath as MLAs. Following this, DMK legislature party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami and DMK leader O Panneerselvam, AIADMK members including Agri Krishnamurthy and K P Anbalagan were among those who took oath as legislators.

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