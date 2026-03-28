Former India cricketer backs Axar Patel to impress with the ball ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) kicks off on March 28, with the tournament right around the corner, and the 10 franchises will be looking to put in their best work in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. With the new season around the corner, many eyes would be set upon Delhi Capitals as well.

Still in search of their maiden IPL title, the onus now falls onto the shoulders of star India all-rounder Axar Patel to take them over the line and help them lift their very first IPL title.

Ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about Axar Patel’s performances, his reflection on how he was unable to pick many wickets with the ball in the previous season, and how he would look to change that.

"The wicket-taking ability was missing from Axar Patel's bowling last year. His confidence will surely be high, but if he gets regular wickets from his end, they have Kuldeep Yadav, who is a wicket-taker, and Vipraj Nigam will also get a lot of support,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"You won't see a spin-bowling pair like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. You have to add Vipraj Nigam's name too. Along with Vipraj, they have two experienced players who have won back-to-back World Cups. You don't get that experience with the Indian core everywhere," he added.

Delhi Capitals kick off IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants

Speaking of the IPL 2026 schedule, Delhi Capitals will be kicking off their season by taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides will take on each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

Both sides, in search of their maiden IPL title, will aim for a good showing as they lock horns in the new season.

Also Read: