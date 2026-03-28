Nepal's Communist party reacts after KP Sharma Oli arrested: 'No ground for arrest, political revenge'

Kathmandu:

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), former Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli's party, on Friday, said that the investigation committee report based on which KP Oli's arrest has been made doesn't have "enough grounds for the arrest" and alleged that the report has been made "with an intention." Pant said, "The investigation committee report itself doesn't have enough grounds for the arrest. It is prepared with an intention."

Pradeep Gyawali calls it a political revenge

Former Foreign Minister and party leader Pradeep Gyawali said, "It's a political revenge taken against our chairman, and added "In response to the current arrest, Oli's party, CPN-UML, has called for an emergency secretariat meeting.

The development comes after former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested by Nepal Police from his residence in Bhaktapur, in connection with an alleged culpable-homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the September 2025 Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests.

Former home minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested

Nepali Congress leader and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested earlier from his residence. The arrests follow a formal complaint filed by the Home Ministry, which triggered an investigation and led to the issuance of arrest warrants.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, police officials said the action is being carried out to implement recommendations made by a commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki.

Oli charged under Sections 181 and 182 of National Penal Code

The commission recommended that Oli, Lekhak and then Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, with a proposed prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The report also recommends action against the Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and then-chief district officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal, suggesting prosecution under Section 182 of the code.

It further recommends that other officials found responsible be dealt with under the respective laws governing their organisations. The report attributes the crackdown to criminal negligence and recklessness, citing failure to act on prior intelligence about possible escalation that led to multiple deaths.

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal in September 2025, a total of 77 people were killed, while government and private property worth billions were destroyed.

A Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday decided to implement the commission's report, paving the way for legal action against those named. The first Cabinet meeting also decided to form a study committee to look into matters related to security personnel, based on the recommendations of the Karki Commission.

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