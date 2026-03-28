Tiger Woods, golf legend, arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida

Florida:

In a major development, 50-year-old golf legend Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence. It is worth noting that his Land Rover was travelling at a high speed on a residential road, clipped a truck, and rolled onto its side.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek came forward and stated that Woods was able to crawl out of the passenger side and was not injured. According to Florida law, Woods will have to spend eight hours in jail before he is able to post bail.

Notably, this is the second time that Woods has been arrested for a DUI. The earlier incident happened back in 2017, and Woods said he took a bad mix of painkillers when authorities found him asleep behind the wheel of his car.

John Budensiek opened up on the incident

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek came forward and talked about how Woods has been kept separate and that he showed signs of impairment as well. He also revealed that the golf legend took a breathalyser test that showed no signs of alcohol but refused a urine test and was arrested.

“He did exemplify signs of an impairment; he's not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalise on what he did. He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail,” John Budensiek was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Overall, this is the fourth time that Woods has been involved in a car crash. The previous incident happened back in 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles. With the Masters all set to kick off on April 9, Woods had been in the process of deciding and evaluating his fitness for the same.

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