Will Maharashtra impose full lockdown? CM Fadnavis warns against rumours amid panic buying of fuel

Mumbai:

Amid rumours of full lockdown in the state in the wake of panic buying of fuel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned against such rumours and said no lockdown will be imposed in the state and the people who spread such rumours would be dealt with severely.

Here's what CM Fadnavis says on lockdown

“People who spread such rumours would be dealt with severely. Spreading news in social media platforms like Facebook and X or any other social media platforms will face criminal action. Forwarding on WhatsApp will be considered a crime,” Fadnavis said.

The warning from the chief minister comes as serpentine queues were witnessed at petrol pumps and LPG booking centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid fears of a lockdown.

He stated that the Centre has already declared that there is not going to be a lockdown and Maharashtra in particular will not impose any lockdown in the state.

Anyone spreading lockdown rumours would not be spared: CM

He further added that anyone spreading lockdown rumours would not be spared. “I request people not to rush to petrol pumps…the country has enough stocks of petrol and diesel,” Fadnavis said, adding, “I am making it very clear: people should not spread or forward rumors.”

The statement from the Maharashtra CM comes as there was panic buying of petrol and diesel in the MMR, comprising Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

One report from Mumbra in Thane suggested that a youth was detained after a fake video claiming an imminent lockdown triggered panic among residents. The young man recorded and circulated a video on social media, falsely claiming that a strict lockdown would be imposed.

Centre says rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false and added that there is there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. He stated that in such times, it is important that all remain calm, responsible, and united.

The Union Minister also urged citizens to remain calm and cautioned people not to spread rumours in such a situation which could be "irresponsible and harmful".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweets, "The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges. India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner. Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful"

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