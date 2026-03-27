Will India impose full lockdown amid LPG shortage? Here's what Hardeep Singh Puri has to say

New Delhi:

Amid rumours of imposing a full lockdown in the country in the wake of the LPG shortage, the Central government on Friday firmly rejected speculation and said there are no plans to impose restrictions on public movement or economic activity. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. He said there is there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. He stated that in such times, it is important that all remain calm, responsible, and united.

Hardeep Singh Puri urges all to stay calm

The Union Minister also urged citizens to remain calm and cautioned people not to spread rumours in such a situation which could be "irresponsible and harmful".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweets, "The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges. India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner. Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful"

The confusion about full lockdown followed after Prime Minister Modi referred to “preparedness” during recent parliamentary addresses, which he made in the context of the ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic impact.

How the confusion about full lockdown started?

The confusion about full lockdown followed after Prime Minister Modi referred to “preparedness” during recent parliamentary addresses, which he made in the context of the ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic impact.

The rumours about a possible lockdown came amid panic buying at several petrol pumps and a shortage in the supply of LPG cylinders, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the prevailing conflict in the Middle East. However, the Union Minister confirmed that India's energy position is secure as the central government is leaving no stone unturned to keep the supply of energy and fuel intact.

The statement from the minister comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, now entering its fourth week, which have impacted global shipping and energy markets.

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