Jag Vasant tanker arrives at Gujarat's Vadinar Port with 16,000 metric tons of LPG after Hormuz passage

Ahmedabad :

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, a sign of big relief has emerged for India. A vessel named "Jag Vasant," laden with LPG, has arrived at Vadinar port on Gujarat. This ship is carrying approximately 16,000 metric tons of LPG. This consignment is considered to be of immense importance for domestic gas supply in the country. The safe arrival of the vessel in India is regarded as a major source of relief at a time when the situation of heightened risk persists in the Strait of Hormuz region.

The ship is currently anchored at a distance of approximately 10 nautical miles from Vadinar Port. Security and operational measures within the port area have been further intensified. The LPG will be transferred from the large vessel, "Jag Vasant," to a smaller tugboat named "Rose." The movement of such vessels is expected to continue in the days ahead. With the arrival of this ship, the gas supply chain is set to be further strengthened.

Jag Vasant and Pine Gas successfully transi through Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area. Following their successful passage, these vessels were destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies.

The Union Government on Monday announced that these two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the conflict-prone Strait of Hormuz and are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours.

Oil tankers started journey from Persian Gulf on Monday

The vessels, identified as the Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, conducted their transit in close proximity to one another. The tankers commenced their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before traversing the strategic maritime passage.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the ships are transporting approximately 92,000 tonnes of LPG. These tankers were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that became stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz--the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

This successful movement follows the previous arrival of the MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi. Those vessels carried roughly 92,712 tonnes of LPG, an amount equivalent to "roughly a day's cooking gas consumption of the country," and have already reached Indian shores safely.

Emphasising the government's commitment to maritime security, Sinha told reporters, "Ultimately, we want to secure safe passage of all our vessels that are stranded in the region."

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