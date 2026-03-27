Ram Charan birthday special: From Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan remake to Oscar stage

New Delhi:

Following the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ram Charan has truly ascended to the status of a superstar. While Ram Charan is a massive hit within the South Indian film industry and has delivered numerous blockbuster films, few people are aware that Ram Charan, who has now established a global identity through RRR, was unable to find similar success in Bollywood.

Born on March 27, 1985, in Chennai, Ram Charan is the son of the legendary Telugu cinema actor, Chiranjeevi. Despite hailing from a film family, he never sought a role simply by leveraging his father's name; instead, he made the deliberate decision to enter the acting world only after formally completing a professional acting course. To this end, he underwent training at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting School in Mumbai, an institution that has produced many stars over the years.

Ram Charan's acting debut

After mastering the arts of acting and dancing, Ram Charan made his cinematic debut in 2007 with the film Chirutha. He won the Best Male Debut award for his very first film, but his true recognition came with the 2009 release, Magadheera. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this film featured Ram Charan in a double role alongside Kajal Aggarwal and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan at Oscars

Following this, Ram Charan delivered a string of successful films such as Orange, Racha, Naayak and Yevadu. However, the most significant turning point in his career proved to be the 2022 release, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Starring alongside Junior NTR, Ram Charan was catapulted to global superstardom by this film. According to reports, RRR, produced on a budget of Rs 550 crore—grossed over Rs 1,300 crore at the box office. The film's song, Naatu Naatu, went on to make history by winning an Oscar Award.

Ram Charan's Bollywood debut

Ram Charan's experience in Bollywood was not a pleasant one. In 2013, he starred alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer, but the film turned out to be a colossal flop. In fact, the movie failed to even recover its production budget at the box office.

Ram Charan's family

Few people are aware that Ram Charan is not merely an actor, but also a successful entrepreneur. He has established several business ventures, including an airline company and a polo riding club. According to a report by The Times of India, Ram Charan's individual net worth stands between Rs 1,370 and Rs 1,400 crore. His illustrious family also has deep ties to the film industry. His uncles, Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu, are prominent stars in Telugu cinema. Furthermore, Pushpa star Allu Arjun is his cousin. Ram Charan has two sisters, Sushmita and Sreeja, both of whom prefer to stay away from the media spotlight.

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