Mardaani 3 OTT release announced: DYK Rani Mukerji's first role was in a Bengali film directed by her father?

New Delhi:

After spending close to 2 months in theatres, Rani Mukerji's YRF-backed Mardaani 3 is finally releasing on OTT. Those who couldn't watch the film in theatres can now watch it from the comforts of their homes. While Rani is known as one of the most bankable actors in the film industry, not many know that the actress made her acting debut in a popular Bengali film titled Biyer Phool. And the best part? The movie was directed by her father, Ram Mukherjee.

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut with Biyer Phool

Rani Mukerji has been part of Hindi cinema for over two decades now. Many remember Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat as her first Hindi film, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for that matter, but that wasn’t actually where her acting journey began.

Her debut came earlier, in a Bengali film titled Biyer Phool. Directed by her father Ram Mukherjee, the romantic drama introduced her to the screen alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Indrani Haldar and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The latter three were established actors back when Rani was making her debut. The film followed the story of two sisters, Lili, played by Indrani, and Mili, played by Rani, and how they fall in love with the same person, Atanu. Watch a popular song from Biyer Phool here:

Looking back, Rani once spoke about how stepping into films was not entirely planned. At the time, she hadn’t fully understood the financial situation at home, but working eventually became a way to support her family. Recalling a conversation with her mother, she told Pinkvilla, “When I grew up, an offer came my way. My mother very politely put it to me that try it, if it doesn't work for you, you can go back to studies. Maybe I didn't realise at that time, the situation in my family was such that there was a need of financial help. But I didn't think of this much as this. No child thinks their parents aren't doing well.”

She added, "The kind of lifestyle that my parents tried to give me and my brother, it was quite comfortable. I'm so glad that she did because I'm really in love with my profession today."

Her father, Ram Mukherjee, had already built a career in filmmaking before she was born. He was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios and had directed films like Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964). It was with Biyer Phool that he introduced his daughter to cinema.

Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mardaani 3, will soon stream on OTT

Mardaani 3 will release on Netflix on March 27. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

Also read: OTT releases of the week [March 26-29]: BTS The Return, O Romeo, Kaattaan and others