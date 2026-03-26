Kangana Ranaut lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge at IFFD 2026: 'This is the picture of New India'

New Delhi:

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, at the opening of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, spoke about the kind of cinema she believes reflects a shifting India. Referring to films like Dhurandhar 2, she described them as part of a “new India” shaped by culture and patriotism.

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Speaking to the media at the venue, she underlined why platforms like IFFD matter for such stories. "Look, this platform is for such films. This is the picture of New India," she said. She further added, "In which, culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India. For this, such platforms should be there. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has given us the dream of a developed India. And we are all moving forward with it." She also called IFFD a significant global stage. "It is a global platform where we can see cinematic excellence from any country," she said.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates 20 years in films

Ranaut also spoke about the scale of the festival, pointing to its screenings, masterclasses and artist interactions, and called it a “big celebration” for the film community. Marking a personal milestone, she said, "I have completed 20 years in the film industry. I have given a long period of my life to films."

The festival opened at Bharat Mandapam with a strong turnout from across the industry, including actors, filmmakers and veterans. Among those honoured were Sharmila Tagore, late legendary actor Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, all of whom received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke about the larger intent behind the event. "Delhi is the heart of the country, a city that embraces everyone and carries both history and hope. With this film festival, we are not just hosting an event but shaping a new cultural identity for the capital. Cinema has the power to inspire, to connect, and to tell stories that become people's dreams. This festival will be a platform for new artists, filmmakers and especially women to showcase their talent. We are committed to making Delhi a true creative capital, known for its energy, stories, and spirit."

The opening ceremony also marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, setting the tone for the festival. The inaugural lamp was lit by Rekha Gupta along with dignitaries including Kangana Ranaut, Sharmila Tagore and Hema Malini.

Both Indian and international cinema communities are participating in IFFD 2026. The event has been organised by Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation in association with the Government of Delhi and will run until March 31.

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