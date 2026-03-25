Delhi hosts its first international film festival, showcases 130 films from across the globe

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed the grandeur of its first-ever International Film Festival (IFFD) as the week-long event kicked off on March 25. The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable dignitaries including CM Rekha Gupta, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, among other cinema stalwarts.

The event will continue until March 31.

Record number of entries reflects global interest

The festival received a staggering 2,187 film entries, with 1,372 international films and 815 Indian films competing for screening. During the festival, 130 films will be showcased, divided as 40 per cent Hindi films, 30 per cent international films, and 30 per cent special category films. Films from various Indian languages will also be featured, reflecting India’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity.

Star-studded opening and closing films

IFFD began with the screening of “SIRAT”, an Academy Award nominee, while the festival will conclude with “AMOEBA”, promising a cinematic journey from start to finish. Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra has been appointed as the festival director.

Lifetime achievement awards celebrate cinema icons

Veteran actor Dharmendra was honored with the IFFD Lifetime Achievement Award, received by actress Hema Malini on his behalf. Celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore was also recognised for her outstanding contributions to Indian cinema with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actor of South Indian films and son of NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Balakrishna, was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

CM Rekha Gupta highlights festival’s global impact

Hailing the event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the IFFD would provide a platform to witness Indian and international cinema in the national capital. She also said IFFD would create a benchmark at the global stage.

“We have seen Delhi in many films, but now it’s time to watch films in Delhi. This festival will provide opportunities to experience both Indian and international cinema. With everyone’s support, IFFD will establish its rightful place on the national and global stage,” she said.

Delhi Government promotes film and tourism synergy

Kapil Mishra, Tourism Minister of Delhi, said the event would make the national capital a favourable destination for tourism and shooting of films.

“The vision for this festival was set in the last budget by our CM, and today it is coming to life. There will be multiple learning sessions for the youth, making Delhi a favorite destination for tourism and film shoots. While films have previously glorified the underworld, today we are showing its real narrative,” he said.