Stones hurled at Vande Bharat, two other trains in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; window panes damaged

Patna:

Stones were allegedly hurled at the Vande Bharat Express in Muzaffarpur on Monday, damaging the window panes of multiple coaches and triggering panic among passengers. Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express (26501) was targeted near the Majhaulia and Khabra areas.

According to reports, the window panes of three coaches of the Vande Bharat were partially damaged in the incident. Following the attack, passengers immediately informed railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Two other trains targeted

Shortly after the stone-pelting incident on the Vande Bharat train, two more trains running on the same rail section were attacked. Patna-Jaynagar Intercity Express (15550) and Lichchhavi Express (14006) were also targeted.

Several coach window panes of both trains were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

Sasaram-Patna passenger train catches fire

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a passenger train at Sasaram Railway Station in Bihar on the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay–Gaya rail section, triggering panic among passengers. According to reports, the incident occurred around 6 am when a passenger train travelling from Sasaram to Patna via Arrah suddenly caught fire.

Passengers onboard and people present on the platform rushed in panic as flames engulfed one of the coaches. Fortunately, the fire has been brought under control.

One coach of the passenger train was completely gutted in the fire and was later detached from the train.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit was the cause of the fire, and the railway administration has initiated an investigation into the incident. He also confirmed that no passengers sustained any injuries during the event.

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