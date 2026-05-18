From Annapurna Bhandar to free travel for women: Bengal govt announces major welfare push from June 1

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has continued its streak of major decisions after coming to power. The state cabinet held another meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. Following this, several key announcements were made by Minister Agnimitra Paul for the people of the state, including monthly financial support of Rs 3,000 for women under the Annapurna Scheme and free travel in government buses for women.

Annapurna Scheme and free bus travel for women

The Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet approved several important proposals on Monday. Paul announced that the Cabinet has cleared the Annapurna Scheme. Under this scheme, women in West Bengal will receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 every month from June 1, 2026. She also added that the Cabinet has approved free travel for women in government buses starting from the same date.

Seventh Pay Commission for state employees

The minister said that the BJP government in West Bengal has also approved the formation of the Seventh State Pay Commission for its employees, associated statutory bodies and educational institutions. The government has also decided to discontinue financial support offered to groups based on religious classification from June. Paul further stated that those who have applied for citizenship under the CAA and members of tribunals formed for inclusion in the voter list will be eligible to receive benefits under the Annapurna Scheme.

"The Bengal cabinet decided to discontinue government assistance to groups based on religious categorisation from June. The government also scraped the existing state OBC list as per the Calcutta High Court judgment and will set up an inquiry panel to decide quota eligibility," Paul added.

Electric buses for public use

The minister informed that the state government will now move forward on OBC-related matters strictly in line with the High Court decision. She also announced that new electric buses will be introduced for the general public in West Bengal. The government has decided that a cabinet meeting will be held every 15 days.