PM Modi to interact with CMs over West Asia conflict tomorrow, to review states' preparedness

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories (UT) on Friday to review the preparedness and plans of the country, as the conflict has entered its fourth week, said sources on Thursday. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India'.

However, states were assembly elections are slated to be held will not be part of the meeting due to the model code of conduct (MCC). However, a separate meeting for chief secretaries of all poll-bound states will be held soon. It is worth noting that elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

While polling will be held in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on April 9, Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal, on the other hand, will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

PM's CCS meeting

On Sunday, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), reviewing the situation in West Asia, and India's preparedness if the conflict drags on. During the meeting, PM Modi instructed that Indians must be safeguarded from the impact of the conflict.

During the meeting, he was also given a detailed presentation on the counter-measures that can be taken to minimize the conflict's impact, particularly on the farmers. He also reviewed the situation of power plants, asking officials to ensure that there is no electricity shortage in India.

"We had extensive discussions on short, medium and long term measures, including ensuring continued availability of fertilisers for farmers, diversifying import sources for key sectors, promoting exports to new destinations and more. We are committed to safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict," PM Modi had posted on X.

PM Modi's statement in Parliament

PM Modi, who has remained in touch with all Gulf leaders since the beginning of the conflict, has also addressed the Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session over the West Asia war. In his remarks, he reiterated India's call to resolve all issues through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that India has also discussed the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial transit point for global crude.

He further said India is making constant efforts for ensuring a safe passage in the Strait for Indian vessels. He told Parliamentarians that his government is doing everything possible to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India to ensure stability in the country.

"Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging, But despite these adverse circumstances, our government is trying to find way forward through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.