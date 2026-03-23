Closure of Hormuz not acceptable, government alert, Indians safe: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha and spoke about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, calling the situation “worrying” as tensions continue to rise between Iran and the US-Israel alliance. He said the crisis is not limited to the region alone but is affecting the entire world.

“Crisis in West Asia created negative impact on world economy, people,” he said in Parliament.

PM Modi’s top quotes from address in Lok Sabha

Impact on India and Global Economy

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, PM Modi said the war has created new challenges for India as well. “West Asia war set unprecedented challenges for India too,” he said.

He added that the country is dealing with multiple issues at the same time. “India is facing economic and security challenges amid war in West Asia,” he said.

Concerns for Indians living in Gulf

The Prime Minister also spoke about the safety of Indians living in Gulf countries. “1 crore Indians live in the Gulf,” PM Modi said. He assured that the government is actively working to ensure their safety. “Government is providing all help to Indians living in the Gulf,” he added.

PM Modi also revealed that he has been in touch with leaders in the region. “I have spoken to Gulf leaders and they have assured of Indians’ safety,” he said.

"Our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians. Whether it's Indians working there or tourists who have gone there, everyone is being provided with all possible assistance. Our missions are regularly issuing advisories. 24/7 outreach rooms and emergency helplines have been established in India and other affected countries. Through these, all affected people are being provided with the latest information. In times of crisis, the safety of Indians in India and abroad is crucial..," he said.

Evacuation efforts and government response

Sharing updates on evacuation efforts, PM Modi said many Indians have already returned safely. “Around 1,000 Indians have come back home safely from Iran. Out of these, 700 were medical students,” he informed the House.

Reassuring citizens, he said the government is closely monitoring the situation. “Government is sensitive, alert and ready to help,” PM Modi said.

"Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students. In view of the situation, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams in the schools in Gulf countries and is taking necessary steps to ensure students’ education continues without disruption... A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items comes to India through the Strait of Hormuz route. Since the war began, te movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth...," he said.

Steps to handle domestic impact

The Prime Minister also spoke about steps being taken within the country to manage the impact of the crisis. “Domestic LPG production is being increased,” he said.

Closure of Hormuz not acceptable

Speaking on the attacks on tankers in teh Strait of Hormuz, PM Modi said, “Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in international waterways like the Hormuz Strait are unacceptable. Through diplomacy, India is continuously making efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this atmosphere of war… adding "ethanol blending in petrol has reached 20 per cent."

Also Read: PM Modi LIVE Updates: 'Spoke to leaders of Gulf nations, 3.75 lakh Indians returned safely'