Trump planning final 'blow' against Iran, options include invading key islands, massive airstrikes

New Delhi:

The United States is reportedly exploring a spectrum of military offensives against Iran if diplomatic negotiations break down, according to a report by Axios. While officials have not made any final decisions, preliminary steps, including the repositioning of military forces, suggest contingency planning is already in progress.

Among the options being discussed is targeting Iran's energy lifelines.

All the options US is mulling against Iran

One proposal involves placing pressure on Kharg Island, the country's primary oil export terminal. Any disruption there would significantly affect Iran’s ability to generate revenue from crude shipments.

Strategic control of islands near the Strait of Hormuz also features prominently in these considerations. Plans reportedly include taking positions on Larak Island, which could allow closer oversight of maritime traffic through the narrow and vital shipping corridor. Similarly, the seizure of Abu Musa and nearby territories is being viewed as a way to strengthen control over access to the strait.

Another course of action could involve intercepting Iranian oil shipments at sea, further intensifying economic pressure without immediately escalating to full-scale warfare. Such measures would target trade flows while keeping direct confrontation relatively contained.

More forceful strategies under review include large-scale air operations against Iran’s nuclear and energy infrastructure. These strikes would be intended to weaken critical capabilities tied to both energy production and nuclear development.

At the most extreme end, there are discussions around deploying ground forces inside Iran to secure or neutralise sensitive nuclear materials. This option carries the highest level of risk, with the potential to trigger a broader and more prolonged conflict.

The developments come against the backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Tehran, with uncertainty surrounding the future of diplomatic engagement. Donald Trump has been linked to a tougher posture on Iran, influencing the wider policy debate.

For now, these scenarios remain hypothetical. However, the combination of planning and military positioning underscores the seriousness with which the United States is preparing for multiple outcomes, should talks fail to deliver a breakthrough.

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