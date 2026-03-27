Trump extends pause on striking Iran's energy facilities till April 6, says 'talks are going well'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced to extend the pause to attack Iran's energy facilities by 10 days, stating that discussions between Washington and Tehran are progressing positively. In a message posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said the decision was taken following a request from the Iranian government. "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well (sic)," Trump posted.

Growing pressure as both sides trade threats

Trump had earlier warned that the US would target Iran's power infrastructure if Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He subsequently announced a five day suspension of potential strikes, pointing to what he described as "very productive talks" with Iranian officials. That temporary halt was scheduled to end on Friday (March 27). Meanwhile, Iran had also warned that it would hit back by targeting critical regional facilities, including desalination plants, if the US carried out its plans. The Trump administration responded by cautioning that failure by Tehran to engage in a peace agreement would invite harsh consequences.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL/@DONALDTRUMP)Trump's post on Truth Social.

'Iran asked for 7 days, I gave 10': Trump

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Iran had approached his administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the conflict in West Asia. "They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we are talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump said. Elaborating on his decision, Trump added, "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10, because they gave me ships."

US has already won the war: Trump

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday also asserted that the United States has "already won the war" against Iran militarily, claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities. During an interview with Fox News, Trump reiterated his view that Iranian military strength has been "knocked out" amid the West Asia conflict, stating that the naval forces and missile launch capacity of the Islamic Republic have been dramatically reduced during the ongoing conflict. "We have already won the war, militarily. We have totally won the war," Trump said during the interview, asserting that US-led operations had neutralised key elements of Iran's military infrastructure and capabilities. Trump claimed that the United States had effectively destroyed Iran's naval and air force assets, including dozens of ships, and significantly degraded Iranian missile forces.

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