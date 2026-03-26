'Not seen the film yet, but…': Aamir Khan says he has 'only heard praise' for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan was in Delhi on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 for the screening of his last release, Sitaare Zameen Par. Speaking to the press, the actor heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films and said that, though he hasn't watched the film yet, he has only heard praise.

Aamir Khan talks about Dhurandhar films

Talking about Dhurandhar, Aamir Khan said, as recorded by ANI, "...I've not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par

Talking about his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is also being screened at IFFD 2026, the actor said, "It's a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival, and I think this is the first year of the festival...It's a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. After all, Sitaare are the superstars...The film highlights the fact that the parents are the real superstars..."

What did Kangana Ranaut say about Dhurandhar?

Previously, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut spoke to the media at IFFD 2026 and lauded Dhurandhar Part 2. She said, "Look, this platform is for such films. This is the picture of New India," she said. She further added, "In which, culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India. For this, such platforms should be there. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has given us the dream of a developed India. And we are all moving forward with it." She also called IFFD a significant global stage. "It is a global platform where we can see cinematic excellence from any country," she said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of Dhurandhar (2025), which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the sequel brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Arjun Rampal.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge at IFFD 2026: 'This is the picture of New India'