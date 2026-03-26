Israel takes off Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi, Speaker Ghalibaf from hit list on Pakistan's request: Report

Washington:

Israel has taken off Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf from its "hit list" at Pakistan's request, which is reportedly mediating the peace talks between Tehran and the US to arrive at a deal to possibly end the conflict in the Middle East amid worldwide disruptions in oil and energy supplies, Reuters has reported.

Pakistan has reportedly urged the United States not to target it amid escalating tensions linked to the conflict with Iran, Reuters reported citing a source in Islamabad familiar with the matter. Iran on Wednesday rejected US' 15-point ceasefire plan, calling it excessive as it presented its own demand to pause the ongoing conflict.

Israel was considering striking Araghchi and Ghalibaf

The source indicated that Israeli forces had identified the locations of senior Iranian figures and were considering targeting them. However, Pakistan conveyed to Washington that eliminating these individuals would remove key interlocutors for any future negotiations. As a result, the United States reportedly asked Israel to hold back from carrying out the strikes.

The report noted that Abbas Araghchi, who had been leading Iran’s delegation in nuclear talks with the United States, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, viewed by some in Washington as a potential negotiating partner, were among those considered significant for maintaining diplomatic channels.

Iranian leaders killed in conflict till now

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development, US officials said the two Iranian figures were temporarily removed from a joint US Israeli target list for several days as Donald Trump explored the possibility of reviving talks with Tehran.

The developments come amid a broader campaign by Israel targeting senior Iranian leadership. Several high-ranking figures have reportedly been killed since the conflict began, including Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani. Israeli authorities have indicated that operations against Iran’s leadership will continue.

Trump has also acknowledged the scale of these losses, stating that much of Iran’s leadership had been eliminated, including successive groups chosen to replace those killed. He suggested that while new figures have emerged, they could also be targeted, though he indicated that the situation would be assessed as it develops.

Also read: Trump planning final 'blow' against Iran, options include invading key islands, massive airstrikes