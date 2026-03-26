As Tehran rejects truce plan, Trump claims Iran sent 10 boats of oil to US through Hormuz to advance talks

Washington:

Donald Trump on Thursday said that Iran is allowing "ten boats of oil" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture in ongoing backchannel talks, adding that the vessels appear to be operating under Pakistan flags. The revelation from the US president comes just after Tehran, through multiple sources, rejected the US proposal on reaching ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, calling it "one-sided" and protecting Israeli interestes and presenting its own demands.

Trump's remarks followed earlier reference to a "very significant prize" from Tehran, which he suggested was linked to developments in the strategically vital waterway, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump indicated that the move reflects ongoing, largely undisclosed engagement between Washington and Tehran. "They said, to show you the fact that we’re real and solid, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight big boats of oil,” he said.

Iran apologised, sent 10 boats through Hormuz: Trump

He added that the initial group of tankers began transiting the strait days earlier, a development he said became clear to him after watching news reports. “I watched the news, and they said something’s unusual happening. There are eight boats going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait,” he said. "Eight big tankers loaded up with oil right through. And I said, well, I guess they were right."

According to Trump, the number later increased following what he described as a follow-up gesture from Iran. "They then apologised for something they said, and they said, we’re going to send two more boats," he said. “And it ended up being 10 boats."

He further noted that the tankers appeared to be "Pakistani-flagged," pointing to Islamabad’s possible role in diplomatic efforts and in facilitating the reported movement.

Trump characterised the development as a sign that the United States is "dealing with the right people", suggesting the tanker passage is connected to broader negotiations taking place behind the scenes.

Also read: Iran again rejects Trump's peace deal, but keeps dialogue path open