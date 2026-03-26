'One-side and unfair': Iran again rejects Trump's peace deal, but keeps dialogue path open

Tehran:

Iran has reviewed and rejected Washington's latest proposal aimed at ending the conflict, describing it as “one-sided and unfair" and accusing the United States of pushing terms that favour only American and Israeli interests, Reuters reported

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the proposal was examined in detail on Wednesday night after being conveyed through Pakistan, but failed to meet the minimum requirements for progress. "In brief, the proposal suggests that Iran would relinquish its ability to defend itself in exchange for a vague plan to lift sanctions,” the official said. "It is a one-sided and unfair, serving only US and Israeli interests."

Negotiations can still be held: Iran

Despite the rejection, diplomatic efforts to narrow differences are continuing, with Turkey and Pakistan attempting to help both sides find common ground. Tehran also signalled that dialogue remains possible, stating, "Diplomacy has not stopped, and if realism prevails in Washington, a path forward may still be found.”

At the same time, Iran reiterated that no formal talks are currently underway. “There is still no arrangement for negotiations, no plan for talks appears realistic at this stage,” the official said.

Iran begging for a deal: Trump

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claimed that Iran is "begging" for a deal to end the conflict, even as he questioned whether Washington is prepared to move ahead with an agreement. Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump pushed back against suggestions that Tehran is not engaging, insisting that talks, at least indirectly, are taking place.

“Just so we set the record straight, they are begging to make a deal not me. And everybody who saw what’s happened over there knows why. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t if we’re willing to do that,” Trump said while addressing the possibility of a ceasefire.

He added that any agreement remains uncertain, noting, “Not sure we are willing to make a deal.” Reiterating his stance, Trump said, “Iran is begging to make a deal not me,” while also describing Iranian negotiators as “great negotiators.”

He further indicated that any potential settlement would need to address key concerns, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that discussions are ongoing and that he will assess whether a deal can be reached under the right terms.

Also read: Billions already burned in Iran war, US mulling diverting weapons from Ukraine to Middle East: Report