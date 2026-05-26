Ranveer Singh makes first public appearance amid FWICE ban after Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 exit | Watch

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh had won the hearts of audiences with his performance in the film Dhurandhar 2. It also became the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh decided to opt out of Don 3. This decision led to a growing dispute between him and director Farhan Akhtar. Ultimately, Farhan lodged a complaint against Ranveer with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following which the ban was imposed on the actor.

Ranveer was spotted at the airport

It appears that the ban has had little to no effect on Ranveer; he was spotted at the airport late Monday night. His Dhurandhar-style entry immediately grabbed the attention of his fans. The video of his arrival is currently going viral across social media platforms. Meanwhile, netizens also appear to be rallying in his support.

Paparazzi were waiting for Ranveer Singh at the airport, where he arrived accompanied by his black car and bodyguards. He was dressed in a white kurta-pajama ensemble, layered with a black jacket, and wore a black face mask. This particular look was highly appreciated by his fans.

Watch the video here:

Social Media users support Ranveer Singh

Social media users and Ranveer Singh's fans have extended their full support to their favorite star in the wake of the ban. Many believe that there is a conspiracy being hatched against him. One user wrote, 'Ranveer is the public's choice; whatever decision he took, it must have been the right one.' Another fan commented, 'Actors drop out of movies all the time; this is nothing new. Ranveer is being targeted. We stand with you, Ranveer.' Meanwhile, some fans suspect that the entire situation is being driven by professional disagreement.

Also Read: Don 3 controversy explained: What went wrong between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh? Know here