Imtiaz Ali clarifies his statement, says being mean to Deepika Padukone is not possible in this life

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has now clarified his recent remarks concerning Deepika Padukone, which had become the subject of controversy. The filmmaker reshared the video clip on his Instagram Stories, explaining that his comments were made in a humorous and lighthearted vein, with absolutely no intention of causing offense to Deepika.

Imtiaz Ali further added that Deepika herself knows better than anyone the depth of love, respect, and admiration he holds for her. But before that know what Imtiaz had said earlier.

What did Imtiaz Ali say?

During the promotions of Main Vaapas Aunga, Imtiaz Ali spoke to News 18 and said, 'I had written the story called Cocktail and they were trying to cast it. They gave Deepika to read for Meera's part, the role which later Diana played. Then she called me, and I asked her to play Veronica. I said, 'Why don't you read it for Veronica?''

The filmmaker further said, 'Veronica is so different from what Deepika's image was at that point of time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very 'good girl' image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting.'

Imtiaz Ali clarifies his statement

Presenting a clarification, Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram stories and wrote, 'My dearest and loveliest Deepika Padukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour, I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you... but I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you pl don't... To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai... I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you but it's been a while and I didn't want to take a chance. wish you the best and love always.'

(Image Source : IMTIAZ ALI'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Imtiaz Ali's Instagram story

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone collaborated on the romantic dramas Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, both praised for their emotional storytelling, memorable music.

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