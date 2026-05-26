Don 3 controversy explained: What went wrong between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh? Know here

New Delhi:

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stated in an official statement on Monday that all their four lakh members will not cooperate with Ranveer Singh due to his last minute withdrawal from the upcoming movie Don 3 which has been under preparation for the last three years.

For the unversed, Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani had registered a complaint against Singh with Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which was then referred to FWICE for further action.

Don 3 controversy

The movie Don 3 was going to be a revival of the highly popular series but with a new star after two successful outings. It is important to note that filming for the movie had not yet started. But the controversy came into being following reports that Ranveer Singh, who had already been selected as the face of the upcoming film, walked out of the project following months of hard work put into its development. The matter took another turn when it emerged that Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment were considering their legal rights because of the monetary losses suffered due to the delay caused.

Farhan Akhtar's quote

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor and director opened up and spoke out, saying, 'I think what I have learned over the course of my life is that it’s best to expect the unexpected. Anything can happen till it really comes into your film.'

Akhtar further went on to say, 'In all honesty, I do feel the same thing; since the day when we started- since the day that Aamir, Akshaye, Preity, Dimple, Saif, Ritesh as my partner- till they come on and they decide that ‘we will make this film’- from that point on, actually till 2022 which is 22-23 years- it has been an absolutely incredible ride.'

Statement made by Ashoke Pandit of FWICE

After the departure of Dhurandhar’s actor, FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit made a statement following Farhan Akhtar’s arrival at the doors of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. As reported by Bombay Times, his comment was, 'This is a very serious issue, and this kind of practice is completely wrong. You cannot walk out on a project ten days prior to the beginning of shooting. First, there will be an internal discussion and then, the decision will be taken.'

What Ranveer Singh's team said

Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson shares, 'Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.'

More deets about Don 3 controversy

Don 3 was announced on August 2023 by Excel Entertainment with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead role. However, during that time, the actor was trolled for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the hit franchise. But Ranveer Singh made every troll eat their words with his restrained and one of his career best performance in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. May be that's why a big section of social media is on Ranveer's side and not Farhan's.

But Don 3 was one of the most awaited films. Even during the release of 120 Bahadur (November 20), Ranveer Singh attended the Mumbai screening and was seen hugging Farhan. Things seems pretty normal and sorted back then. But on December 23, 2025, several reports suggested that Ranveer walked out of the film. Reportedly the Dhurandhar actor has even agreed to pay Rs 10 crore (signing amount), but the dispute remained completely unresolved.

Till date no sources have revealed what went wrong between November 20 and December 23 last year between the two, but movie groovers were definitely robbed from one of the greatest collaboration.

Also Read: Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh's team issues statement, explains reason behind deliberate silence