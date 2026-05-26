Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh's team issues statement, explains reason behind deliberate silence

New Delhi:

Taking strict action in the Don 3 matter, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. This implies that workers, technicians and members affiliated with the Federation will, for the time being, refuse to work with Ranveer or on any of his projects.

So, let's have a look at the full controversy.

What is the full story?

The entire controversy began when Ranveer Singh abruptly withdrew from Don 3. The film was being directed by Farhan Akhtar and preparations for it were already at an advanced stage. The shooting schedule had been planned and the locations and crew were ready; however, Ranveer's last-minute exit dealt a major blow to the project.

According to reports, differences regarding the script arose between Ranveer Singh and the filmmakers. It was for this reason that he decided to opt out of the film. Meanwhile, the film's production house, Excel Entertainment, claims to have incurred a financial loss of approximately Rs 45 crore as a result of this incident.

Did FWICE ban Ranveer Singh?

Expressing concern over the situation, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashok Pandit stated that the film industry operates on trust. When an actor is signed for a project, extensive preparations, tailored specifically to that actor, commence, involving the expenditure of crores of rupees.

Consequently, if a star decides to abandon a film at the very last moment, the repercussions are felt not only by the producer but also by hundreds of workers and technicians. He warned that such behavior could set a dangerous precedent for the industry.

What was Aamir Khan's role in the matter?

Ashok Pandit also revealed that the Federation had initially attempted to resolve the matter amicably. Ranveer Singh was summoned on multiple occasions and notices and reminders were sent to him; however, no response was received from his end. Subsequently, an email was received from his team, a response with which the Federation remains dissatisfied. The Federation wanted Ranveer to step forward personally and present his side of the story, as this is not merely about a single film, but a matter concerning the trust of the entire industry.

It is reported that several prominent figures within the industry attempted to resolve this dispute, with even Aamir Khan stepping in to mediate, yet no resolution could be reached.

Statement from Ranveer Singh's team

Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson shares, 'Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.'

Also Read: Ranveer Singh hit with film body ban over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 controversy; Rs 45 crore at stake