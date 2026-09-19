Golmaal 5 gets release date; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and team promise new year madness

The Golmaal franchise is returning to the big screen with its fifth instalment. Golmaal 5 is set to release in cinemas on January 8, 2027, bringing back the comedy series for another round of madness, laughter and chaos. The release date was announced with the promise of a fun-filled start to the new year.

Makers made the official annoucement on Saturday. 'Laughter, fun, joy, happiness and family... bas, nothing else. 8th Jan 2027,' read their caption.

The fifth instalment will once again be led by Ajay Devgn, with Rohit Shetty returning to direct. The film is set to bring back the larger-than-life comic world that has remained closely associated with the Golmaal series over the years.

Golmaal 5 release date announced

Golmaal 5 will release in theatres on January 8, 2027. The makers announced the date with a playful message promising laughter, fun, joy, happiness and family entertainment to kick off the year. The release also positions Golmaal 5 as an early major Bollywood theatrical offering of 2027. For a franchise that has traditionally relied on ensemble comedy and familiar characters, the announcement has already created curiosity around what the latest chapter will bring.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty reunite

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have been central to the Golmaal franchise since its beginning. The actor-director duo is now returning for the fifth film in the series. The cast also includes familiar names associated with the franchise, including Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor, according to current reports.

The Golmaal films have built their identity around an ensemble cast, comic misunderstandings and increasingly chaotic situations. With the fifth film, the makers are expected to retain that broad comedy while introducing a fresh storyline for the characters.

When does Golmaal 5 release?

Golmaal 5 will be released in cinemas on January 8, 2027. The film is expected to open the new year with the franchise’s familiar mix of comedy and family entertainment.

For now, the release date is the biggest update from the makers, while further details about the plot, trailer and other cast members are awaited.

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