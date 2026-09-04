Can Mirzapur: The Movie end Excel Entertainment's box-office drought? Here's what we think

Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived in theatres at a crucial point for Excel Entertainment, with the production house hoping that the big-screen adaptation of its popular Prime Video franchise can deliver a strong box-office result. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi, released on September 4.

The film comes nearly three years after Fukrey 3, Excel Entertainment’s last clear theatrical hit. Sacnilk lists Fukrey 3 as a Hit, with the film collecting Rs 95.95 crore net in India and Rs 127.75 crore worldwide. The website also puts its approximate budget at Rs 40 crore.

Fukrey 3 remains Excel's last clear theatrical hit

Fukrey 3 released in September 2023 and continued the successful run of the franchise. Sacnilk recorded an India net collection of Rs 95.95 crore and an India gross of Rs 113.25 crore, with the worldwide collection standing at Rs 127.75 crore. It gave Excel Entertainment a Hit verdict.

Since then, Excel has backed several theatrical projects, including Madgaon Express, Yudhra, Agni, Superboys of Malegaon, Ground Zero and 120 Bahadur. Excel’s official filmography confirms the sequence of releases, with 120 Bahadur arriving in November 2025.

However, none of these films has matched the clear box-office success of Fukrey 3. It is therefore fair to describe Mirzapur: The Movie as Excel's opportunity to score another major theatrical success after the 2023 comedy.

KGF: Chapter 2 connection

The comparison with KGF: Chapter 2 also adds an interesting layer to Excel's theatrical journey. KGF: Chapter 2 released in April 2022 and became a massive commercial success. Excel’s own website lists the film among its titles and credits Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as producers, while the film was produced by Hombale Films. Excel was involved in the Hindi distribution of the Yash-starrer.

That means KGF: Chapter 2 can certainly be mentioned when discussing Excel’s association with one of the biggest successes of that period, but Fukrey 3 is the more accurate reference when talking specifically about Excel’s recent theatrical production successes.

Mirzapur: The Movie faces a big box-office test

The stakes are particularly high because Mirzapur: The Movie is not an entirely new property. The Prime Video series has already built a sizeable following around characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Munna Tripathi and Golu Gupta. Bringing that audience to cinemas is now the film’s biggest commercial challenge.

The film also reunites much of the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur. Ravi Kishan and other new additions further expand the theatrical adaptation.

If Mirzapur: The Movie manages to emerge as a Hit, it would give Excel Entertainment its first clear theatrical hit since Fukrey 3 in 2023. It would also mark an important commercial comeback for a production house that has remained active across films and streaming projects, but has been waiting for another major theatrical performer.

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