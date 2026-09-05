Teacher's Day 2026: 9 memorable dialogues from Bollywood teachers that still strike a chord

Bollywood has often portrayed teachers as much more than classroom educators. From mentors who help students find their confidence to teachers who challenge conventional ideas about learning, these characters have left a lasting impression on audiences. On Teacher’s Day, here’s a look at nine memorable dialogues from Bollywood films that continue to resonate.

Black: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan played Debraj Sahai, a determined teacher who helps Michelle, a deafblind girl, communicate and understand the world around her. His unconventional approach to teaching becomes central to her journey.

Memorable line: Gyaan hi ek aisi cheez hai jo insaan ko azaad karti hai.

Iqbal: Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah portrayed Mohit, a former cricketer who becomes the mentor of Iqbal, a deaf and mute youngster determined to make it as a cricketer. His character highlights the difference the right mentor can make when a student refuses to give up on a dream.

Memorable line: Sapna dekhna aasaan hai, lekin use poora karne ke liye junoon chahiye.

Taare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved teachers. As an art teacher, he recognises Ishaan’s struggles and talents when others fail to understand him, changing the way the child sees himself and his abilities.

Memorable line: Har bachcha special hota hai.

3 Idiots: Aamir Khan

While Aamir Khan’s Rancho is not a conventional teacher, his views on education and success challenge the way students are often taught to approach their careers. His words about becoming capable before chasing success have become part of popular culture.

Memorable line: Kaabil bano, kaamyaabi jhak maarke peeche aayegi.

Paathshaala: Shahid Kapoor

In Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor played Rahul Prakash, a teacher who questions the shortcomings of the education system. The film looks at the pressures faced by both students and teachers while examining what education should really mean.

Memorable line: Teacher ka kaam sirf kitaab padhana nahi, bachchon ko samajhna bhi hai.

Aarakshan: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan played Prabhakar Anand, an idealistic principal who believes education should serve a larger purpose. The film addresses issues surrounding the education system, merit and equal opportunity.

Memorable line: Shiksha sirf naukri paane ka zariya nahi hai, ye insaan banane ka maadhyam hai.

Chalk N Duster: Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla

Chalk N Duster focuses on two teachers, played by Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, and the challenges they face within a changing education system. The film puts the dedication of teachers and their commitment to students at the centre of its story.

Memorable line: Teaching sirf ek profession nahi, ek zimmedari hai.

Hichki: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji played Naina Mathur, a teacher determined to turn her Tourette syndrome into a strength rather than allowing it to define her. Her journey with a group of students also underlines the importance of understanding a child’s individual challenges.

Memorable line: Kamzori ko apni taakat banana seekho.

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan portrayed mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film follows his efforts to prepare students from underprivileged backgrounds for the IIT entrance examination, while highlighting the barriers they face because of their circumstances.

Memorable line: Angreji ka darr hata rahe hain. Aisa bahut darwaja hai duniya mein jo sirf issiliye nahi khulte hain kyonki log ‘May I Come In’ nahi keh paate hain.

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