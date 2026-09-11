Does Mohanlal have a cameo in Haiwaan? Know about his character's connection with Saif Ali Khan

Priyadarshan's film Haiwaan was released in theatres on September 11. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar star in the film. Saif plays the blind Shyam Rane, while Akshay Kumar plays the dangerous villain Parashuram. The film's story is full of suspense, thrills and action, and the climax takes a significant turn. However, the final part of the film holds a surprise that Mohanlal fans have been waiting for.

Mohanlal's entry before the climax

Mohanlal makes a sudden appearance at the end of the film. He is seen wearing dark glasses and holding a walking stick. This appearance is special because blindness plays an important role in the film's story. This is why Mohanlal's entry raises a big question in the audience's mind: what character is he playing in the film?

The answer is found in the very last scene of the film. Like Saif Ali Khan, Mohanlal also appears as a blind man. After the climax, he is seen standing on the roadside with Saif and a little girl. This is where a short but memorable scene unfolds. The girl asks Mohanlal, "Can't you see too?"

Haiwaan ending explained

In this scene, the girl asks Mohanlal if he cannot see. Mohanlal then takes off his glasses and asks who else cannot see. Saif Ali Khan replies that he cannot see either. Meanwhile, the traffic signal changes. After the light turns green, the girl holds the sticks of both blind characters and helps them cross the road. Seeing Saif and Mohanlal's characters together in this short scene becomes a special moment for fans. Mohanlal's role in the film is not long, but his cameo is directly connected to the core of the story.

Mohanlal was the lead hero in Oppam

Mohanlal's special appearance in the film has a connection to the original Malayalam film Oppam. Priyadarshan directed Oppam in 2016, with Mohanlal playing the lead role. In the film, he played Jayaraman, a blind caretaker who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case.

Saif Ali Khan's character of Shyam Rane in Haiwaan is a Hindi adaptation of this original role. However, instead of giving Mohanlal the lead role in the Hindi version, Priyadarshan has included him in the story through a special cameo.

Priyadarshan told how he convinced Mohanlal for a cameo

Priyadarshan had already hinted at Mohanlal's cameo. In an interview, the director revealed that when he asked Mohanlal if he would play the role, the actor was initially not convinced. According to Priyadarshan, Mohanlal questioned him about being the hero of the original film and what he was being asked to do now. However, when Mohanlal heard the entire story, he immediately agreed. Priyadarshan said that the actor finally simply said that he would do the role.

Why is Mohanlal's cameo special?

Mohanlal's presence in Haiwaan is not just a surprise for fans, it also creates an interesting connection between the film and its Malayalam original. While Mohanlal carried the story in Oppam, Saif Ali Khan plays the blind character in Haiwaan.

Seeing Mohanlal and Saif together after the climax feels like a passing-the-baton moment for fans. Even though Mohanlal's cameo is only a few minutes long, the scene is likely to remain one of the film's most memorable moments.

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Haiwaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar shine in Priyadarshan's thriller that finds its grip late