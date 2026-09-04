Janmashtami 2026 Special: Panghat Pe Nandlaal to Wo Kisna Hai, 5 iconic Bollywood songs celebrating Krishna

Lord Krishna has long been a source of inspiration for Indian music and cinema. His stories, his bond with Radha and his playful nature have found different interpretations on the big screen, resulting in songs that have stayed popular across generations.
From the grandeur of Mughal-e-Azam to the more contemporary sound of Baahubali 2 and Maharaj, these songs showcase the many ways Bollywood has explored Krishna through music.
Panghat Pe Nandlaal – Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
Few songs from Hindi cinema have the visual and musical grandeur of Panghat Pe Nandlaal from Mughal-e-Azam. The song draws from the familiar imagery of Radha and Krishna and is performed as a classical dance sequence in the iconic film.
Lyrics:
Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal Chhed Gayo Re
Mori Najuk Kalaiyaa Marod Gayo Re
Mohe Panghat Pe ...
Kankari Mohe Maari Gagariya Phod Daali
Mori Saree Anari Bhigoyi Gayo Re
Mohe Panghat Pe ...
Nayno Se Jadoo Kiya Jiyara Moh Liya
Mora Ghoongat Najariya Se Khol Gayo Re
Mohe Panghat Pe
Watch the song here:
Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan (2001)
More than four decades later, AR Rahman’s Radha Kaise Na Jale brought the Radha-Krishna dynamic into a playful musical setting in Lagaan. The song uses the relationship between Radha and Krishna as a metaphor for love, teasing and jealousy. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh feature in the sequence, which blends folk influences with Rahman’s distinctive musical style.
Lyrics:
Madhuban Me Jo Kanaiya Kisi Gopi Se Mile
Kabi Muskae Kabi Chede Kabhi Baat Kare
Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale
Aag Tan Mann Mein Lage
Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale
Madhuban Me Bhale Kaanha Kisi
Gopi Se Mile Mann Mein To Radha Ke Hi
Prem Ke Hain Phool Khile
Kis Liye Radha Jale Kis Liye Radha Jale
Bina Soche Samjhe Kis Liye Radha Jale,
Kis Liye Radha Jale
Gopiyaan Aani Jaani Hain,
Radha To Mann Ki Rani Hai
Gopiyaan Aani Jaani Hain,
Radha To Mann Ki Rani Hai
Saanjh Sakhaare, Jamna Kinaare
Radha Radha Hi Kaanha Pukaare
Oye Hoye, Oye Hoye, Oye Hoye
Baahon K Haar Jo Daale Koi Kaanha K Gale
Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale
Aag Tan Man Me Lage Radha Kaise Na Jale
Radha Kaise Na Jale
Watch the song here:
Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna (2005)
Woh Kisna Hai from Kisna is another Bollywood song that directly celebrates the many facets of Lord Krishna. The track combines devotional imagery with a grand cinematic presentation.
Lyrics:
Woh hai rangila chail chabila
Woh hai natkhat woh jamunatat
Phere lagaye muralee bajaye
gopiyo ke sang ras rachaye
Muralee bajaiya ras rachaiya
Shyam salona hai
Jo hai albela madnainowala
Jis ki deewani brij kee har bala
Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai kisna hai
Jo hai albela madnainowala
Jis ki deewani brij kee har bala
Woh kisna hai woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai kisna hai
Watch the song here:
Kanha So Ja Zara – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
Kanha So Ja Zara offers a softer interpretation of Krishna. Featured in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the song has the quality of a lullaby and uses the image of Kanha to create an emotional atmosphere.
Lyrics:
More Bansi Bajaiya
Nandlala Kanhaiya
More Bansi Bajaiya
Nandlala Kanhaiya
Mohe Mohe Aise Nahi Chhedo Saanware
Suno Suno Mose Nahi Khelo Daanw Re
Jaake Yashoda Se Keh Dungi Re
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Luk Chhupke Takeyo Na Mohe
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Nainon Se Na Chhuna Mohe
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Gopiyon Ke Pichhe
Phire Tu Nishdin Palchhin
Thak Gaye Paanv Tere
Saans Zara Le Le
Rukk Ja Kaanha Tham Ja
Maan Bhi Ja Pagle
Saanware Baanware
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara
Watch the song here:
Achyutam Keshavam – Maharaj (2024)
The most recent song on the list, Achyutam Keshavam features the well-known Krishna devotional composition within the world of Maharaj.
Lyrics:
Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram
Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham
Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan aate nahi
Tum Meera ke jaise bulate nahi
Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram
Rama naraynam Janakivallabham
Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan khaate nahi
Ber Shabri ke jaise khilate nahi
Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram
Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham
Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan Sote nahi
Maa Yashoda ke jaise sulate nahin
Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram
Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham
Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan Nachthe nahi
Gopiyo ki tarah tum Nachathae nahi
Watch the song here:
The traditional devotional verses give the song a strong connection to Krishna worship while fitting into the narrative of the film. Its inclusion also shows how centuries-old devotional compositions continue to find a place in contemporary Hindi cinema.
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