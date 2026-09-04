Janmashtami 2026 Special: Panghat Pe Nandlaal to Wo Kisna Hai, 5 iconic Bollywood songs celebrating Krishna

Lord Krishna has long been a source of inspiration for Indian music and cinema. His stories, his bond with Radha and his playful nature have found different interpretations on the big screen, resulting in songs that have stayed popular across generations.

From the grandeur of Mughal-e-Azam to the more contemporary sound of Baahubali 2 and Maharaj, these songs showcase the many ways Bollywood has explored Krishna through music.

Panghat Pe Nandlaal – Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Few songs from Hindi cinema have the visual and musical grandeur of Panghat Pe Nandlaal from Mughal-e-Azam. The song draws from the familiar imagery of Radha and Krishna and is performed as a classical dance sequence in the iconic film.

Lyrics:

Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal Chhed Gayo Re

Mori Najuk Kalaiyaa Marod Gayo Re

Mohe Panghat Pe ...

Kankari Mohe Maari Gagariya Phod Daali

Mori Saree Anari Bhigoyi Gayo Re

Mohe Panghat Pe ...

Nayno Se Jadoo Kiya Jiyara Moh Liya

Mora Ghoongat Najariya Se Khol Gayo Re

Mohe Panghat Pe

Watch the song here:

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan (2001)

More than four decades later, AR Rahman’s Radha Kaise Na Jale brought the Radha-Krishna dynamic into a playful musical setting in Lagaan. The song uses the relationship between Radha and Krishna as a metaphor for love, teasing and jealousy. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh feature in the sequence, which blends folk influences with Rahman’s distinctive musical style.

Lyrics:

Madhuban Me Jo Kanaiya Kisi Gopi Se Mile

Kabi Muskae Kabi Chede Kabhi Baat Kare

Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale

Aag Tan Mann Mein Lage

Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale

Madhuban Me Bhale Kaanha Kisi

Gopi Se Mile Mann Mein To Radha Ke Hi

Prem Ke Hain Phool Khile

Kis Liye Radha Jale Kis Liye Radha Jale

Bina Soche Samjhe Kis Liye Radha Jale,

Kis Liye Radha Jale

Gopiyaan Aani Jaani Hain,

Radha To Mann Ki Rani Hai

Gopiyaan Aani Jaani Hain,

Radha To Mann Ki Rani Hai

Saanjh Sakhaare, Jamna Kinaare

Radha Radha Hi Kaanha Pukaare

Oye Hoye, Oye Hoye, Oye Hoye

Baahon K Haar Jo Daale Koi Kaanha K Gale

Radha Kaise Na Jale, Radha Kaise Na Jale

Aag Tan Man Me Lage Radha Kaise Na Jale

Radha Kaise Na Jale

Watch the song here:

Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna (2005)

Woh Kisna Hai from Kisna is another Bollywood song that directly celebrates the many facets of Lord Krishna. The track combines devotional imagery with a grand cinematic presentation.

Lyrics:

Woh hai rangila chail chabila

Woh hai natkhat woh jamunatat

Phere lagaye muralee bajaye

gopiyo ke sang ras rachaye

Muralee bajaiya ras rachaiya

Shyam salona hai

Jo hai albela madnainowala

Jis ki deewani brij kee har bala

Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai kisna hai

Jo hai albela madnainowala

Jis ki deewani brij kee har bala

Woh kisna hai woh kisna hai

Woh kisna hai, Woh kisna hai kisna hai

Watch the song here:

Kanha So Ja Zara – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Kanha So Ja Zara offers a softer interpretation of Krishna. Featured in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the song has the quality of a lullaby and uses the image of Kanha to create an emotional atmosphere.

Lyrics:

More Bansi Bajaiya

Nandlala Kanhaiya

More Bansi Bajaiya

Nandlala Kanhaiya

Mohe Mohe Aise Nahi Chhedo Saanware

Suno Suno Mose Nahi Khelo Daanw Re

Jaake Yashoda Se Keh Dungi Re

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Luk Chhupke Takeyo Na Mohe

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Nainon Se Na Chhuna Mohe

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Gopiyon Ke Pichhe

Phire Tu Nishdin Palchhin

Thak Gaye Paanv Tere

Saans Zara Le Le

Rukk Ja Kaanha Tham Ja

Maan Bhi Ja Pagle

Saanware Baanware

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Kaanha Soja Zara O Kaanha Soja Zara

Watch the song here:

Achyutam Keshavam – Maharaj (2024)

The most recent song on the list, Achyutam Keshavam features the well-known Krishna devotional composition within the world of Maharaj.

Lyrics:

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram

Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham

Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan aate nahi

Tum Meera ke jaise bulate nahi

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram

Rama naraynam Janakivallabham

Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan khaate nahi

Ber Shabri ke jaise khilate nahi

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram

Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham

Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan Sote nahi

Maa Yashoda ke jaise sulate nahin

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram

Rama naraynam Janaki vallabham

Kaun kehta hai Bhagvan Nachthe nahi

Gopiyo ki tarah tum Nachathae nahi

Watch the song here:

The traditional devotional verses give the song a strong connection to Krishna worship while fitting into the narrative of the film. Its inclusion also shows how centuries-old devotional compositions continue to find a place in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Also Read:

Celebrate Janmashtami 2026 by bringing these 5 Krishna-inspired habits into daily life