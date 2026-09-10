Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal and others turn back time with viral 1980s AI trend | See pics

New trends frequently go viral on social media. In this vein, the ChatGPT 80s photo trend is currently viral on Instagram and X. Under this trend, people are using artificial intelligence to transform their current photos into a 1980s vintage style. Notably, many artists from the entertainment industry are also participating in this trend.

Let's see who has joined the 80s trend from the TV and film industry.

Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's production house shared an AI-generated photo of Imran Khan. Apart from Imran, several other artists also appear in the image. The photo seems to be linked to the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have joined the viral 80s trend. Kiara shared a vintage-style photo with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. She is wearing a pink outfit, while Sidharth is dressed in denim.

(Image Source : KIARA, SHWETA'S INSTAGRAM)Celebs tune into the viral 1980s AI trend

Shweta Tiwari

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has also followed the 80s trend. She shared an image created using ChatGPT in which she is dressed in jeans and a shirt, looking like a college girl.

Nitanshi Goel

Actress Nitanshi Goel has also become part of the 80s trend. In the AI-generated photo she shared, she is seen wearing a white outfit, with her hair left open.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra often shares special moments with her husband, Raghav Chadha. Joining the 80s trend, she shared some stunning photos.

Sonam Bajwa

Similarly, Sonam Bajwa shared a striking AI-generated photo of herself on her Instagram profile, which was created by her fanpage. In the picture, she is seen wearing different 80's outfits.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta has also joined the 80s trend. She re-shared a stunning picture of herself, which was originally shared by Applause Entertainment.

Faisal Malik

Panchayat actor Faisal Malik is also among the artists participating in this trend. He re-shared an AI-generated image in which he is seen wearing an outfit with a large collar. This image was originally shared by Digital Commentary.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur shared a vintage-style 80s photo wearing a denim dress.

RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahvash has also joined the 80s trend. She shared a photo wearing a pink shirt and a green blazer.

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Want an 80s-style photo? Here’s the ChatGPT AI prompt to turn your picture retro