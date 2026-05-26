Centre assures no forced takeover of Delhi Gymkhana club, HC told due process will be followed

New Delhi:

In a major development in the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club land dispute, the Centre on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that it would not forcibly take possession of the club premises even if the property is not vacated by June 5. The assurance came during the hearing of a plea filed against the government’s order directing the prestigious club to vacate its 27.3-acre property at Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi for defence and security-related requirements.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified before the court that June 5 was only a deadline given for voluntary vacating of the premises and not a date for any forceful eviction.

Centre clarifies stand

During the proceedings, Mehta told the court that the government would strictly act according to the law if the club failed to hand over possession by the deadline. He stated that authorities would follow the legal process laid down under laws governing eviction from public premises and that there would be no sudden or coercive action.

The High Court then asked whether the Centre’s statement could be officially recorded, to which the Solicitor General agreed.

The bench also made an important observation during the hearing, telling the petitioners who are members of the club that their membership rights would remain unaffected even if the land is taken back by the government. The court pointed out that the members themselves were not the lessees of the land.

The Centre also informed the court that an alternative site would be offered for the functioning of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Government invoked lease clause for ‘public purpose’

The dispute began after the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued a notice on May 22 directing the club to hand over the property by June 5. The government invoked Clause 4 of the original lease agreement, which allows it to reclaim the land for a “public purpose”.

Officials have maintained that the land is required for defence and security-related needs.