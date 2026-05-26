CBSE answer sheets mismatch row: Board admits discrepancies on 12th answer sheets, to revise results

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has acted on grievances raised by students on getting wrong answers sheets of Class 12 Physics and Chemistry. CBSE admitted discrepancies on evaluations of Class 12 answer sheets raised by students and sent correct answer books of the same. The result of the Class 12 students will also be updated based on the new marks, CBSE replied through a mail to aggrieved students.

According to a X post by a student who earlier raised the issues of discrepancies in his Class 12 Physics answer book said, "We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged."

Another student who complained of mismatch in her Class 12 Chemistry answer book posted on X - "CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid. Thankyou to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from CBSE now."

Kerala CM VD Satheesan mailed to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the widespread complaints over the CBSE Class 12 results and re-evaluation process for 2025–26. Requested urgent intervention to ensure transparency, fairness and timely redressal of student grievances, the CM posted on X.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation date 2026

CBSE 12th verification of marks and re-evaluation window will be opened on May 26, the students can apply for verification of marks and actual re-evaluation on the official website - cbse.gov.in till May 29, 2026.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper.

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate. A decrease of even one mark shall be effected.

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates, as per CBSE.

For details on CBSE 12th exam 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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