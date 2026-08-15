‘Free online coaching for competitive exams aspirants will ensure equal opportunities..’; experts’ take

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of major initiatives focusing on country’s youth from his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, New Delhi. The prime minister announced free online coaching for competitive exams aspirants and initiative to expand Artificial Intelligence skills among young people.

The prime minister said, “to ensure that coaching classes do not become a financial burden on poor and middle-class families, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. In this direction, we are also going to build a strong network.” On expansion of AI skills, Modi said, “we will work to provide AI skill training to one crore youth in the coming one year so that our country’s youth possesses the capability to lead the world.”

ALLEN Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja welcomed PM Modi’s decision to provide free online coaching for competitive exams aspirants, saying, “this initiative will help ensure equal opportunities for young people across the country. For nearly forendecades, ALLEN has been committed to making quality education accessible to every student and providing equal opportunities for them to progress."

"The prime minister’s announcement will prove to be a valuable opportunity for the youth. It will make the path to competitive examination preparation easier and more accessible for students across the country. For students who cannot move away from home or afford the cost of coaching, this support will be particularly significant," he told India TV Digital.

According to Alakh Pandey, CEO, Physics Wallah, “I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part.”

Free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants

The Centre has earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation to provide free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants every year. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been implementing multiple initiatives to ensure equitable access to quality education for students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other disadvantaged sections across the country, the minister said.

"Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation for providing free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants every year belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and beneficiaries of the PM CARES for Children Scheme from all over India, including the State of Odisha," he said.

The initiative aims to support candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as the Civil Services Examination, Staff Selection Commission Examination, and Banking Examinations. No such Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with any organisation in respect of Scheduled Tribe students.

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