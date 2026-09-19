Who is Riya Chhawdi? Meet DUSU's new secretary and basketball player

New Delhi:

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi has clinched the secretary position with a margin of 6,781 votes over NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary. ABVP's Riya Chhawdi has secured 21,650 votes, while, NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary obtained 14,869 votes. After winning the secretary position, Riya told ANI, "I am absolutely overjoyed by this victory. As the only woman candidate, I am ready to do everything within my power for the students during my tenure. We are a student organization. We do not focus on political agendas; our goal is to resolve students' issues. That is why the students placed their trust in us—resulting in ABVP winning three seats. First and foremost, I always emphasise that women's safety will be my top priority. Beyond that, we are fully committed to fulfilling everything outlined in our manifesto—whether it concerns women's safety, audits of PGs (paying guest accommodations), or campus security."

Who is Riya Chhawdi?

Riya is an inter-college basketball player and is in her BA final year at Sri Aurobindo College.

DUSU Election 2026: Final tally

President

Yash Dabas (ABVP) - 24,576 votes

Vijay Meena (NSUI) - 22,523 votes.

Vice President

Deepanshu Shokeen (Independent) - 30,615 votes

Ishu Maurya (ABVP) - 16,910 votes

Vir Chatrath (NSUI) - 4,313 votes.

Secretary

Riya Chhawdi (ABVP) - 21,650 votes

Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI) - 14,869 votes.

Joint Secretary

Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP) - 16,615 votes

Vishesh Yadav (Independent) - 15,778 votes

Gopal Choudhary (NSUI) - 15,206 votes.

Who is DUSU's new president Yash Dabas?

ABVP's Yash Dabas won the post of President with 24,576 votes after a tough contest with NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena. Reacting to his victory, Yash said, "it is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0. Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority—conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG. The Vidyarthi Parishad won 3-1 last time and has won 3-1 this time as well; next time, we will win 4-0."

Hailing from Kanjhawala, North West Delhi, Yash is a student of Department of Buddhist Studies. He is an international-level tennis player who has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia, as per ABVP.

Also Read:

From tennis to politics: Meet ABVP's Yash Dabas who won president's post in DUSU elections

DUSU elections: ABVP wins President, 2 other posts in sea-saw battle, Shokeen grabs VP; NSUI draws blank