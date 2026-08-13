'NCERT is essential to crack NEET': AIR 2 Panshul Bansal shares SIX prep hacks to crack medical entrance

New Delhi:

In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) result 2026, Haryana boy Panshul Bansal secured AIR 2 with a score of 99.99 percentile. Sharing his success strategy with India TV Digital, Panshul said that he started preparing for NEET from Class 8. "I followed NCERT books thoroughly for Biology and Chemistry and study materials provided by my coaching institute. Initially, I put stress on concept clearance and then practice sample papers, attempt mock tests and also solve questions of JEE to gain experience of multiple types of competitive questions."

Months before NEET, Panshul tried to attempt mock tests daily. "Mock tests help to identify weak chapters, silly mistakes and also help improve time management skills and exam temperament. The analysis of the test is more valuable than the test itself."

What is his suggestions for NEET aspirants?

Panshul has shared six preparation hacks for NEET aspirants. According to him, "Be consistent in your preparation, don't keep changing books, strategies and teachers. Focus on speed and accuracy and regularly revise what you’ve studied."

Six important hacks to crack NEET

Make an error notebook (separate for each subject) and regularly revise them While studying a chapter think of how a question can be framed from a particular topic After studying a chapter close the book and try to recall diagrams, formulas etc Don’t try to learn everything and prioritise revision over learning new material Prioritise weak chapters instead of strengthening already strong chapters Prefer giving tests and analysing them rather than watching lectures.

Panshul was a student of Allen Career Institute, Faridabad.

AIR 1 Aryan Gupta's success strategies, prep tips for NEET

Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana, Punjab secured All India Rank (AIR)-1 in NEET by scoring 715 marks. The topper scored 360 in Biology, Physics - 180, Chemistry - 175. Sharing success strategy, Aryan said, "I was preparing for NEET from Class 11. I devoted 13 to 14 hours daily for the NEET preparation along with my board exam. I mainly followed study materials and instructions by my coaching institute." Months before NEET, I put focus on attempting mock tests, sample papers and previous years' papers. "I have attempted around 40 mock tests that helped me to build my confidence to attempt NEET."

His advise to future aspirants - "Focus on solving questions and give as many mock tests you can that will prepare you for any competitive exam."

Also Read:

'NEET re-exam 2026 helped me to secure rank 1'; topper Aryan Gupta shares his success strategies | EXCLUSIVE