NTA overhauls exam system after UGC-NET row; removes 50 staff, advertises 10 leadership positions

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is undertaking a major overhaul of its examination system following a series of recent controversies and operational lapses. More than 50 staff members have been removed from the agency, while recruitment has been initiated for 10 professional leadership positions as part of efforts to strengthen its examination infrastructure. The developments were announced by the Education Ministry on Monday after Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed the steps being taken by the NTA to reform its examination processes. The review comes shortly after the agency ordered fresh tests for three UGC-NET June 2026 subjects following errors in the question papers.

More than 50 NTA staff removed

During a meeting with the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General and other senior officials, Joshi was briefed about the corrective measures being implemented by the testing agency. "The minister was apprised about the steps taken by the NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the overall system. He was apprised that more than 50 staff have been removed from the NTA," the Education Ministry said. The ministry also said that the agency is bringing in new professionals to strengthen crucial areas of its functioning.

10 key leadership positions up for recruitment

The NTA has advertised 10 new professional leadership positions as part of the restructuring exercise. These include posts such as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager for Test Security and General Manager for Research and Development and Psychometrics. "Ten new professional leadership positions, including chief technology officer, chief finance officer, CISO, GM (test security) and GM (R and D and psychometrics), have been advertised and are being onboarded," the ministry said. The agency is also bringing domain experts from the private sector to work in specialised areas, including cybersecurity, psychometrics and question-paper design.

Confidential exam operations to get complete overhaul

The Centre has also directed the NTA to strengthen its confidential examination operations. Joshi has asked the agency to ensure strict adherence to established examination protocols. The ministry said a complete overhaul of the confidential operations architecture is being undertaken on a "war footing". This includes changes involving secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and protocols for depositing electronic devices. These measures are aimed at tightening the handling of sensitive examination material and reducing vulnerabilities across the examination process.

NTA ordered to conduct full audit

Along with the structural changes, the NTA has been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all its examination processes. The agency will have to submit a report detailing the corrective measures taken after the audit. The exercise is expected to examine the systems and procedures followed at different stages of conducting examinations and identify areas requiring further improvement.

UGC-NET re-test ordered for three subjects

The latest overhaul comes a day after the NTA announced a re-test for three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The affected subjects are English, Commerce and Sociology. The English and Commerce papers will be conducted on September 9, while the Sociology paper will be held on September 10. The decision followed complaints and the identification of multiple errors in the three question papers. Reports on the review have also highlighted issues including factual, language and translation errors and repeated questions.

When was UGC-NET June 2026 held?

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects. The test is conducted for candidates seeking Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and admission to PhD programmes. While only three subjects have been ordered for a re-test, the latest review and restructuring exercise covers the NTA's broader examination system.

(With inputs from PTI)

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UGC NET answer key 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; direct link, know how to raise objections